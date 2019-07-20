4915 North Willow Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Home is located in the charter oak school district & sits on cul de sac, in the Charter Oak school district. Copper plumbing, new double pane windows, newer paint, new flooring, new fixtures through out, recessed lighting, crown molding, ceiling fans, and custom touches.

Home is located in the charter oak school district & sits on cul de sac, in the Charter Oak school district. Copper plumbing, new double pane windows, newer paint, new flooring, new fixtures through out, recessed lighting, crown molding, ceiling fans, and custom touches.