4915 North Willow Avenue

Amenities
Home is located in the charter oak school district & sits on cul de sac, in the Charter Oak school district. Copper plumbing, new double pane windows, newer paint, new flooring, new fixtures through out, recessed lighting, crown molding, ceiling fans, and custom touches.
Home is located in the charter oak school district & sits on cul de sac, in the Charter Oak school district. Copper plumbing, new double pane windows, newer paint, new flooring, new fixtures through out, recessed lighting, crown molding, ceiling fans, and custom touches.