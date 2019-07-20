All apartments in Charter Oak
4915 North Willow Avenue

4915 N Willow Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4915 N Willow Ave, Charter Oak, CA 91724
Charter Oak

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Home is located in the charter oak school district & sits on cul de sac, in the Charter Oak school district. Copper plumbing, new double pane windows, newer paint, new flooring, new fixtures through out, recessed lighting, crown molding, ceiling fans, and custom touches.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4915 North Willow Avenue have any available units?
4915 North Willow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charter Oak, CA.
What amenities does 4915 North Willow Avenue have?
Some of 4915 North Willow Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4915 North Willow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4915 North Willow Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 North Willow Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4915 North Willow Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4915 North Willow Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4915 North Willow Avenue offers parking.
Does 4915 North Willow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4915 North Willow Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 North Willow Avenue have a pool?
No, 4915 North Willow Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4915 North Willow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4915 North Willow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 North Willow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4915 North Willow Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4915 North Willow Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4915 North Willow Avenue has units with air conditioning.
