19709 Lusk Avenue

Beautiful bright and airy east facing Cerritos 4 Bedrooms home in a quiet neighborhood. Living Room with formal dining and LED recessed lighting. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, gas stove, Dishwasher, tile floors and energy saving LED recessed lights. All the bedrooms have easy to clean tile floors. 4 th Bedroom can be opened to kitchen area and can be used as a family room. Separate laundry area. 2 car attached garage

has drywalls and extra storage. New roof. Central air conditioning and heating. Beautiful landscaping. Nice backyard with covered patio and loan area to enjoy time with famity and friends.