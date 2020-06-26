18133 Parkvalle Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities media room

GREAT LOCATION! All 3 grade level home schools are the top ranking ABC Unified Schools. Located on a very beautiful and quiet cul-de-sac, this home offers great comfort with bright and open floor plan. A very large family room connected to a very spacious and open kitchen, three secluded bedrooms and two baths, brand new wooden laminate flooring throughout, new blinds and lots of storage. A nicely landscaped backyard surrounded by luscious garden with plants and trees including a large avocado tree. Enjoy all the nearby community conveniences of Cerritos Town Center and Performance Arts Theater which are located just a few minutes away including award winning Cerritos Library, gorgeous parks, shopping and freeways access.