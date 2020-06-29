17009 Alfred Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing property in a fantastic school district!! - Across the street from Frontier Park and Wittmant Elementary School. Part of the ABC School District. 3 bedroom 2 full bathrooms and an enclosed patio for relaxing. A/C for the warmer days and a fireplace for the cooler days. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, white tile counters and white tile flooring. The dining area, livingroom and bedrooms all have laminate wood flooring. The master bedroom has it's own bathroom, shower and tub. The secondary bedrooms are also spacious. The backyard has an enclosed patio and additional room outside for play and gatherings. The two car garage is attached. Washer/Dryer hookups are available. PART OF THE ABC SCHOOL DISTRICT. Corner lot with neighbors only on one side. Available for immediate move-in. The owner has a no pet policy at this time. Close to Cerritos Town Center, 91/605/5/105/60/10 freeways.



