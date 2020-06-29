All apartments in Cerritos
Find more places like 17009 Alfred Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cerritos, CA
/
17009 Alfred Avenue
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

17009 Alfred Avenue

17009 Alfred Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cerritos
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

17009 Alfred Avenue, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing property in a fantastic school district!! - Across the street from Frontier Park and Wittmant Elementary School. Part of the ABC School District. 3 bedroom 2 full bathrooms and an enclosed patio for relaxing. A/C for the warmer days and a fireplace for the cooler days. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, white tile counters and white tile flooring. The dining area, livingroom and bedrooms all have laminate wood flooring. The master bedroom has it's own bathroom, shower and tub. The secondary bedrooms are also spacious. The backyard has an enclosed patio and additional room outside for play and gatherings. The two car garage is attached. Washer/Dryer hookups are available. PART OF THE ABC SCHOOL DISTRICT. Corner lot with neighbors only on one side. Available for immediate move-in. The owner has a no pet policy at this time. Close to Cerritos Town Center, 91/605/5/105/60/10 freeways.

(RLNE5652463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17009 Alfred Avenue have any available units?
17009 Alfred Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 17009 Alfred Avenue have?
Some of 17009 Alfred Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17009 Alfred Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17009 Alfred Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17009 Alfred Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17009 Alfred Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 17009 Alfred Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17009 Alfred Avenue offers parking.
Does 17009 Alfred Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17009 Alfred Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17009 Alfred Avenue have a pool?
No, 17009 Alfred Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17009 Alfred Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17009 Alfred Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17009 Alfred Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17009 Alfred Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17009 Alfred Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17009 Alfred Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave
Cerritos, CA 90703
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703

Similar Pages

Cerritos 1 BedroomsCerritos 2 Bedrooms
Cerritos Apartments with BalconyCerritos Apartments with Parking
Cerritos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA
Cypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cerritos CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine