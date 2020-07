16927 Cedarwood Court

Amenities

2 BEDROOMS ONE BATH,CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOUSE WITH FRESH INTERIOR PAINT IN THE CERRITOS VILLAS IS LOCATED ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC AND IS NEAR THE SWIMMING POOL. IT HAS A SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, PRIVATE PATIO AREA, AND A RARE TWO CAR PRIVATE ENCLOSED GARAGE WITH STORAGE SPACE. CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING AND HEAT. ASSOCIATION HAS 3 POOLS, SPA AND CLUBHOUSE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, ABC UNIFIED SCHOOLS AND ABC ADULT SCHOOL. IT HAS VERY EASY FREEWAY ACCESS WITH NO FREEWAY NOISE. DOWN STAIRS SINGLE LEVEL MOST DESIRABLE FRONT UNIT FACING NORTH EAST, BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS.BREAKFAST AREA IS OVERLOOKING PATIO. LAMINATED FLOORS, CARPET IN BEDROOMS. CENTRALLY LOCATED, EASY COMMUTE TO LA & ORANGE COUNTY, TRAIN STATIONS.SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS WALKING DISTANCE.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/16927-cedarwood-ct-cerritos-ca-90703-usa/bce10690-ce78-44b8-8bad-7a57c5501050



No Pets Allowed



