16856 Sierra Vista Way

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

2 bath, 1 bathroom, 2 car attached garage house. - Property Id: 279270



Includes 2 car garages attached to the apartment, available pool nearby and the house is located within the range of one of the best school districts in Southern California and it's in the heart of the city of Cerritos. Easy access to your local grocery stores clothing stores etc. Excellent neighborhood.

Tenet do not have to pay for the following:

Garbage

Water

Gardening

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279270

Property Id 279270



(RLNE5778443)