Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

16856 Sierra Vista Way

16856 Sierra Vista Way · No Longer Available
Location

16856 Sierra Vista Way, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2 bath, 1 bathroom, 2 car attached garage house. - Property Id: 279270

Includes 2 car garages attached to the apartment, available pool nearby and the house is located within the range of one of the best school districts in Southern California and it's in the heart of the city of Cerritos. Easy access to your local grocery stores clothing stores etc. Excellent neighborhood.
Tenet do not have to pay for the following:
Garbage
Water
Gardening
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279270
Property Id 279270

(RLNE5778443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

