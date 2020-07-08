16856 Sierra Vista Way

Amenities
2 bath, 1 bathroom, 2 car attached garage house. - Property Id: 279270
Includes 2 car garages attached to the apartment, available pool nearby and the house is located within the range of one of the best school districts in Southern California and it's in the heart of the city of Cerritos. Easy access to your local grocery stores clothing stores etc. Excellent neighborhood.
Tenet do not have to pay for the following:
Garbage
Water
Gardening
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279270
Property Id 279270
(RLNE5778443)