13452 Ashworth Place

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

One of the nicest areas in all of Cerritos***House is located on a ultra quiet Cul-De-Sac that you will love having the kids play out front***

Property is a four bedroom two bath and featuring 1,506 square feet of living space on a 5,049 square foot lot*** Property has central heating and air conditioning, attached two car garage, remodeled kitchen, newer windows, laminate wood flooring, refrigerator and washer / dryer as well***

Property will also include gardener service provided by the owner***Take advantage of living in Cerritos with its first class library, perfoming arts center, 23 parks, great shopping, wonderful eateries, and easy freeway access to the 91, 5, 605 freeways.***You will love knowing your kids will go to the triple CCC's of schools Cerritos Elementary, Carmenita Middle School, and Cerritos High School (Whitney as well if you child qualifies)



This is a wonderful house to raise a family*************************************************