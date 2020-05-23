All apartments in Cerritos
Find more places like 13452 Ashworth Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cerritos, CA
/
13452 Ashworth Place
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM

13452 Ashworth Place

13452 Ashworth Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cerritos
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13452 Ashworth Place, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of the nicest areas in all of Cerritos***House is located on a ultra quiet Cul-De-Sac that you will love having the kids play out front***
Property is a four bedroom two bath and featuring 1,506 square feet of living space on a 5,049 square foot lot*** Property has central heating and air conditioning, attached two car garage, remodeled kitchen, newer windows, laminate wood flooring, refrigerator and washer / dryer as well***
Property will also include gardener service provided by the owner***Take advantage of living in Cerritos with its first class library, perfoming arts center, 23 parks, great shopping, wonderful eateries, and easy freeway access to the 91, 5, 605 freeways.***You will love knowing your kids will go to the triple CCC's of schools Cerritos Elementary, Carmenita Middle School, and Cerritos High School (Whitney as well if you child qualifies)

This is a wonderful house to raise a family*************************************************

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13452 Ashworth Place have any available units?
13452 Ashworth Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 13452 Ashworth Place have?
Some of 13452 Ashworth Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13452 Ashworth Place currently offering any rent specials?
13452 Ashworth Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13452 Ashworth Place pet-friendly?
No, 13452 Ashworth Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 13452 Ashworth Place offer parking?
Yes, 13452 Ashworth Place offers parking.
Does 13452 Ashworth Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13452 Ashworth Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13452 Ashworth Place have a pool?
No, 13452 Ashworth Place does not have a pool.
Does 13452 Ashworth Place have accessible units?
No, 13452 Ashworth Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13452 Ashworth Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 13452 Ashworth Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13452 Ashworth Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13452 Ashworth Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave
Cerritos, CA 90703
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703

Similar Pages

Cerritos 1 BedroomsCerritos 2 Bedrooms
Cerritos Apartments with BalconyCerritos Apartments with Parking
Cerritos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA
Cypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cerritos CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine