Cerritos, CA
13441 Village Drive 3/4
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:38 AM

13441 Village Drive 3/4

13441 Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13441 Village Drive, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
Beautiful Condo home nearby best rated schools in ABC School District: Stowers Elementary, Carmenita Junior High & Cerritos High/Whitney High. Walking distance to Carmenita Middle school. Unit is on a Private end unit location 13441 3/4 Village Drive with large size 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with a nice patio. New double pane windows and laminate flooring throughout. Updated kitchen. Newer Central AC/Heat, Covered carport w/extra uncovered parking spot, Additional private storage space next to car port and large private storage room #D. Community Pool and lots of guest parking. The property is close to Cerritos Park East. Near shopping areas, schools, and is conveniently located close to the 91 and 605 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13441 Village Drive 3/4 have any available units?
13441 Village Drive 3/4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 13441 Village Drive 3/4 have?
Some of 13441 Village Drive 3/4's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13441 Village Drive 3/4 currently offering any rent specials?
13441 Village Drive 3/4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13441 Village Drive 3/4 pet-friendly?
No, 13441 Village Drive 3/4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 13441 Village Drive 3/4 offer parking?
Yes, 13441 Village Drive 3/4 offers parking.
Does 13441 Village Drive 3/4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13441 Village Drive 3/4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13441 Village Drive 3/4 have a pool?
Yes, 13441 Village Drive 3/4 has a pool.
Does 13441 Village Drive 3/4 have accessible units?
No, 13441 Village Drive 3/4 does not have accessible units.
Does 13441 Village Drive 3/4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13441 Village Drive 3/4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13441 Village Drive 3/4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13441 Village Drive 3/4 has units with air conditioning.

