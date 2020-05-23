13441 Village Drive 3/4

Amenities

patio / balcony carport recently renovated pool air conditioning guest parking

Beautiful Condo home nearby best rated schools in ABC School District: Stowers Elementary, Carmenita Junior High & Cerritos High/Whitney High. Walking distance to Carmenita Middle school. Unit is on a Private end unit location 13441 3/4 Village Drive with large size 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with a nice patio. New double pane windows and laminate flooring throughout. Updated kitchen. Newer Central AC/Heat, Covered carport w/extra uncovered parking spot, Additional private storage space next to car port and large private storage room #D. Community Pool and lots of guest parking. The property is close to Cerritos Park East. Near shopping areas, schools, and is conveniently located close to the 91 and 605 freeway.