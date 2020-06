Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This Home Sweet home Has New Interior Painting, New Laminated Wood Floors Throughout With NO Carpet. Newly Remodeled Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops. Newer Premium Double Pane Windows & Patio Door, Central Air & Heat. Removed Acoustic Ceilings. Washer & Dryer Included In The Garage. Updated Bathrooms. Direct Garage Access with 2 Remote Controls. Beautiful Great Big Back Yard. Home is Ready to Move In. Walking Distance to Best Awards Winning Cerritos Schools And All Amenities!!!