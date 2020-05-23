All apartments in Cerritos
Location

13256 Sutton Street, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13256 Sutton St. Available 09/01/19 Three Bedroom, Two Bath Single Family Home- Appliances Included! - PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENT.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE STARTING AUGUST 8TH, 2019

This is a three bedroom, two bath, single-family home located at 13256 Sutton St. in Cerritos, CA. The property has large, gardener maintained, front and backyard with a two car garage. All three bedrooms have closet space and windows that provide plenty of natural light. The whole home is equipped with a security system/cameras and is ready to be provided service by ADT. Supplied appliances include refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, and microwave, as well as a washer and dryer located in the garage.

The tenant will be responsible for electricity, water/trash and gas. Pets are allowed with an additional security deposit.

Please EMAIL Alec Paquette at Tinalden Property Services with any questions or inquiries.

If you would like to submit an application please visit us at:

http://www.tinalden.com/vacancies/ and click on the corresponding property.

(RLNE2737973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13256 Sutton St. have any available units?
13256 Sutton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 13256 Sutton St. have?
Some of 13256 Sutton St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13256 Sutton St. currently offering any rent specials?
13256 Sutton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13256 Sutton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13256 Sutton St. is pet friendly.
Does 13256 Sutton St. offer parking?
Yes, 13256 Sutton St. offers parking.
Does 13256 Sutton St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13256 Sutton St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13256 Sutton St. have a pool?
No, 13256 Sutton St. does not have a pool.
Does 13256 Sutton St. have accessible units?
No, 13256 Sutton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 13256 Sutton St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13256 Sutton St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 13256 Sutton St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13256 Sutton St. does not have units with air conditioning.
