13256 Sutton St. Available 09/01/19 Three Bedroom, Two Bath Single Family Home- Appliances Included! - PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENT.



THIS PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE STARTING AUGUST 8TH, 2019



This is a three bedroom, two bath, single-family home located at 13256 Sutton St. in Cerritos, CA. The property has large, gardener maintained, front and backyard with a two car garage. All three bedrooms have closet space and windows that provide plenty of natural light. The whole home is equipped with a security system/cameras and is ready to be provided service by ADT. Supplied appliances include refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, and microwave, as well as a washer and dryer located in the garage.



The tenant will be responsible for electricity, water/trash and gas. Pets are allowed with an additional security deposit.



Please EMAIL Alec Paquette at Tinalden Property Services with any questions or inquiries.



If you would like to submit an application please visit us at:



http://www.tinalden.com/vacancies/ and click on the corresponding property.



