Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Cerritos pool home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths! Cul-de-sac and move in condition. Living room area with vaulted ceilings, bright and open.

the sliding door to the immaculate backyard with refreshing pool and spa. Master suite at the end of the hallway with it's own bath , Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator/Dishwasher/Microwave/TV /sofa/dinning table set/are included !