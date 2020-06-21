13039 Semora Drive

Ready to move in 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a quiet cul de sac location. Newer wooden floor through out the home. Two car garage and nice backyard. This goes to the award winning ABC schools. Carmenita junior and Cerritos high school. Close to shopping and freeways
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
