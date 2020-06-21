All apartments in Cerritos
13039 Semora Drive, Cerritos, CA 90703
hardwood floors
garage
hardwood floors
garage
Ready to move in 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a quiet cul de sac location. Newer wooden floor through out the home. Two car garage and nice backyard. This goes to the award winning ABC schools. Carmenita junior and Cerritos high school. Close to shopping and freeways

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 13039 Semora Drive have any available units?
13039 Semora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
Is 13039 Semora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13039 Semora Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13039 Semora Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13039 Semora Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 13039 Semora Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13039 Semora Drive does offer parking.
Does 13039 Semora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13039 Semora Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13039 Semora Drive have a pool?
No, 13039 Semora Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13039 Semora Drive have accessible units?
No, 13039 Semora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13039 Semora Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13039 Semora Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13039 Semora Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13039 Semora Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
