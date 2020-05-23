12854 Arabella Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Stunning 4 BD 2.5 BA Two Story Single Family Home - Wow! This absolutely stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single family home is something to behold. Featuring an absolutely incredible gourmet kitchen with top tier top tier appliances, full granite countertops and backsplash, elegant cabinetry, travertine flooring, family room with modern fireplace, spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, 2 car garage with full driveway, washer & dryer inside laundry room. Don't miss this opportunity to rent one of the most fabulous homes in Cerritos!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4744056)