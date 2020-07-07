12650 Liddington Street

Amenities

Very Well Maintained Home Located in the Prestigious "Shadow Park" in Cerritos. Bright Living Room, Family Room and Breakfast Nook. Formal Dining Room. Spacious Family Room with Fireplace and Sliding Doors Leading to the Backyard. Kitchen with Breakfast Nook. Large Master Bedroom with huge walk in Closet. Master Bathroom Well Designed with Double Sinks, Separate Bathtub and Shower. 2 Other Bedrooms are Good Sized. Convenient Inside Laundry Area with Built-in Cabinets. Private Backyard with pool, the Best of Outdoor Living Perfect for Entertaining. 2 Car Attached Garage with Direct Access. Attractive Curb Appeal. Gated Community with 24 Hour Main Gate Security Guard, Emphasized with Association Amenities of Pool, Spa, Tennis Court, Basketball Court, Volley Ball Court, Playground, Club House and Parks. Acclaimed ABC School District with Ranked Top 3 in California Whitney High (7-12 Grades) Admittance Through Entrance Exam. Minutes to Shopping, Freeways, Transportation, Restaurants, Renowned City Library, Performing Art Center, Los Cerritos Mall, Towne Center, Auto Square and Cerritos Regional Park.