11954 Bos Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Property has been rented.

Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath home with pool. Central Air conditioning, remodeled throughout. Spacious Kitchen with Granite counters, stainless steel sink, dishwasher, stove, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer, provided. Tile kitchen and bath floors, laminated flooring in rest of home. Double pane windows with curtains. 2 car attached garage. Master bedroom suit with vanity sink area, huge walk in shower with dual shower heads (overhead and wall). Fully remodeled guest bathroom. Mirror closet doors, plenty of linen and hall closets too! Near Pat Nixon Elementary School within the award winning ABC school district. *Very small pet only please.