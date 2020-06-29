11954 Bos Street

Amenities
Property has been rented.
************************************************
Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath home with pool. Central Air conditioning, remodeled throughout. Spacious Kitchen with Granite counters, stainless steel sink, dishwasher, stove, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer, provided. Tile kitchen and bath floors, laminated flooring in rest of home. Double pane windows with curtains. 2 car attached garage. Master bedroom suit with vanity sink area, huge walk in shower with dual shower heads (overhead and wall). Fully remodeled guest bathroom. Mirror closet doors, plenty of linen and hall closets too! Near Pat Nixon Elementary School within the award winning ABC school district. *Very small pet only please.