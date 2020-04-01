All apartments in Cerritos
Find more places like 11577 Bos Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cerritos, CA
/
11577 Bos Street
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM

11577 Bos Street

11577 Bos Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cerritos
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11577 Bos Street, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
A beautiful house, shows like a model. must see to appreciate it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11577 Bos Street have any available units?
11577 Bos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 11577 Bos Street have?
Some of 11577 Bos Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11577 Bos Street currently offering any rent specials?
11577 Bos Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11577 Bos Street pet-friendly?
No, 11577 Bos Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 11577 Bos Street offer parking?
Yes, 11577 Bos Street offers parking.
Does 11577 Bos Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11577 Bos Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11577 Bos Street have a pool?
No, 11577 Bos Street does not have a pool.
Does 11577 Bos Street have accessible units?
No, 11577 Bos Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11577 Bos Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11577 Bos Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 11577 Bos Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11577 Bos Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave
Cerritos, CA 90703

Similar Pages

Cerritos 1 BedroomsCerritos 2 Bedrooms
Cerritos Apartments with BalconyCerritos Apartments with Parking
Cerritos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA
Cypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cerritos CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine