Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cerritos
Find more places like 11577 Bos Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cerritos, CA
/
11577 Bos Street
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11577 Bos Street
11577 Bos Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cerritos
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
11577 Bos Street, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
A beautiful house, shows like a model. must see to appreciate it.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11577 Bos Street have any available units?
11577 Bos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cerritos, CA
.
What amenities does 11577 Bos Street have?
Some of 11577 Bos Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11577 Bos Street currently offering any rent specials?
11577 Bos Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11577 Bos Street pet-friendly?
No, 11577 Bos Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cerritos
.
Does 11577 Bos Street offer parking?
Yes, 11577 Bos Street offers parking.
Does 11577 Bos Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11577 Bos Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11577 Bos Street have a pool?
No, 11577 Bos Street does not have a pool.
Does 11577 Bos Street have accessible units?
No, 11577 Bos Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11577 Bos Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11577 Bos Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 11577 Bos Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11577 Bos Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave
Cerritos, CA 90703
Similar Pages
Cerritos 1 Bedrooms
Cerritos 2 Bedrooms
Cerritos Apartments with Balcony
Cerritos Apartments with Parking
Cerritos Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Aliso Viejo, CA
Covina, CA
Marina del Rey, CA
El Monte, CA
Arcadia, CA
Montclair, CA
Cypress, CA
La Verne, CA
Carson, CA
Laguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CA
Lakewood, CA
Bellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
Cerritos College
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine