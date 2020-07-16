7863 Pineville Cir

Amenities
Nor Cal Realty, Inc - 4 bedroom, 3 bath house with 2 car garage -in Palomares Hills - Spacious, beautiful home in Palomares Hills
- 4 bedrooms with master suite
- 3 bathrooms - master bathroom has walk-in closet, sunken tub
- Living with dining area, family room with fireplace
- Fully equipped gourmet kitchen with double ovens
- Laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups
- Great location, great neighborhood, Castro Valley schools,
- Recreation club house with pool
Call our office for more information at 510-538-8789
Nor Cal Realty Inc.
22744 Main Street
Hayward, CA 94541
www.norcalrealty.us
No Pets Allowed
