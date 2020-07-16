All apartments in Castro Valley
7863 Pineville Cir
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

7863 Pineville Cir

7863 Pineville Circle · (510) 538-8789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7863 Pineville Circle, Castro Valley, CA 94552

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7863 Pineville Cir · Avail. now

$3,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2476 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Nor Cal Realty, Inc - 4 bedroom, 3 bath house with 2 car garage -in Palomares Hills - Spacious, beautiful home in Palomares Hills
- 4 bedrooms with master suite
- 3 bathrooms - master bathroom has walk-in closet, sunken tub
- Living with dining area, family room with fireplace
- Fully equipped gourmet kitchen with double ovens
- Laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups
- Great location, great neighborhood, Castro Valley schools,
- Recreation club house with pool
Call our office for more information at 510-538-8789
Nor Cal Realty Inc.
22744 Main Street
Hayward, CA 94541
www.norcalrealty.us

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5123612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7863 Pineville Cir have any available units?
7863 Pineville Cir has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7863 Pineville Cir have?
Some of 7863 Pineville Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7863 Pineville Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7863 Pineville Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7863 Pineville Cir pet-friendly?
No, 7863 Pineville Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castro Valley.
Does 7863 Pineville Cir offer parking?
Yes, 7863 Pineville Cir offers parking.
Does 7863 Pineville Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7863 Pineville Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7863 Pineville Cir have a pool?
Yes, 7863 Pineville Cir has a pool.
Does 7863 Pineville Cir have accessible units?
No, 7863 Pineville Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7863 Pineville Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 7863 Pineville Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7863 Pineville Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 7863 Pineville Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
