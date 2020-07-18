5841 Blue Bird Court

Amenities

Nestled in the coveted hilltop community of Briar Ridge, this spectacular Castro Valley home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a detached studio that is perfectly suited for a home office, artist’s workshop, children’s play house, or even a potential small 5th bedroom. The home is situated on a private and quiet court with serene canyon views!



The home offers 2,119 square feet of living space with a multitude of gracious public rooms. To the left of the entry is a sizable living room that flows freely into the formal dining room. Adjacent to the dining area is the beautiful kitchen that offers a breakfast nook that opens into the family room. The thoughtful placement of windows and sliding glass doors brings the outside in and provides a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor spaces.



The home is wonderfully updated throughout and offers fresh interior paint, newer carpet, gleaming hardwood floors, and a wood-burning fireplace with custom tile surround and mantel. The modernized kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite counters, sleek backsplash and chic cabinetry. All bathrooms have been handsomely updated including a stunning master bathroom. The master bathroom offers a dual marble vanity and a unique shower with wood-like tile and dual shower heads. Attached to the master bathroom is a sizeable walk-in closet with a custom closet organization system.



The expansive 10,824 square foot lot is a gardener’s paradise and features irrigated raised garden beds that are ready for planting. Enjoy a variety of fruit trees including orange, apple, pear and lime; There are even green grape vines!



Such serene living is complimented by close proximity to East and South Bay work centers, San Francisco, and BART. Castro Valley boasts an extensively developed park system, a swimming lagoon, Lake Chabot Regional Park, and an 18-hole golf course. This vibrant community takes pride in its award-winning schools, a newly re-designed downtown, wonderful shops, and delightful restaurants.



* Unit does NOT come furnished.

* No pets allowed.

* Gas heater. No A/C unit.

* Tenant responsible for all utilities

* No smoking

* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy

* Minimum one year lease at $4,195/ month and $4,395 security deposit

* Owner provides yard service front and back.

* Minimum credit score of 650 required.



Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval



Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval

Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)



We offer an easy self showing option by calling Rently at 925-290-6055.



Loren Clark Cal DRE #02108135

(925) 783-1380

Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'

YouTube Video URL --



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $4,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.