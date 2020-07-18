All apartments in Castro Valley
Find more places like 5841 Blue Bird Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castro Valley, CA
/
5841 Blue Bird Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:41 PM

5841 Blue Bird Court

5841 Blue Bird Court · (925) 290-6055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Castro Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5841 Blue Bird Court, Castro Valley, CA 94552

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,195

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2119 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nestled in the coveted hilltop community of Briar Ridge, this spectacular Castro Valley home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a detached studio that is perfectly suited for a home office, artist’s workshop, children’s play house, or even a potential small 5th bedroom. The home is situated on a private and quiet court with serene canyon views!

The home offers 2,119 square feet of living space with a multitude of gracious public rooms. To the left of the entry is a sizable living room that flows freely into the formal dining room. Adjacent to the dining area is the beautiful kitchen that offers a breakfast nook that opens into the family room. The thoughtful placement of windows and sliding glass doors brings the outside in and provides a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor spaces.

The home is wonderfully updated throughout and offers fresh interior paint, newer carpet, gleaming hardwood floors, and a wood-burning fireplace with custom tile surround and mantel. The modernized kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite counters, sleek backsplash and chic cabinetry. All bathrooms have been handsomely updated including a stunning master bathroom. The master bathroom offers a dual marble vanity and a unique shower with wood-like tile and dual shower heads. Attached to the master bathroom is a sizeable walk-in closet with a custom closet organization system.

The expansive 10,824 square foot lot is a gardener’s paradise and features irrigated raised garden beds that are ready for planting. Enjoy a variety of fruit trees including orange, apple, pear and lime; There are even green grape vines!

Such serene living is complimented by close proximity to East and South Bay work centers, San Francisco, and BART. Castro Valley boasts an extensively developed park system, a swimming lagoon, Lake Chabot Regional Park, and an 18-hole golf course. This vibrant community takes pride in its award-winning schools, a newly re-designed downtown, wonderful shops, and delightful restaurants.

* Unit does NOT come furnished.
* No pets allowed.
* Gas heater. No A/C unit.
* Tenant responsible for all utilities
* No smoking
* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy
* Minimum one year lease at $4,195/ month and $4,395 security deposit
* Owner provides yard service front and back.
* Minimum credit score of 650 required.

Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval

Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval
Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)

We offer an easy self showing option by calling Rently at 925-290-6055.

Loren Clark Cal DRE #02108135
(925) 783-1380
Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'
YouTube Video URL --

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $4,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5841 Blue Bird Court have any available units?
5841 Blue Bird Court has a unit available for $4,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5841 Blue Bird Court have?
Some of 5841 Blue Bird Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5841 Blue Bird Court currently offering any rent specials?
5841 Blue Bird Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5841 Blue Bird Court pet-friendly?
No, 5841 Blue Bird Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castro Valley.
Does 5841 Blue Bird Court offer parking?
No, 5841 Blue Bird Court does not offer parking.
Does 5841 Blue Bird Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5841 Blue Bird Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5841 Blue Bird Court have a pool?
No, 5841 Blue Bird Court does not have a pool.
Does 5841 Blue Bird Court have accessible units?
No, 5841 Blue Bird Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5841 Blue Bird Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5841 Blue Bird Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5841 Blue Bird Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5841 Blue Bird Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5841 Blue Bird Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Quail Hill Apartments
20800 Lake Chabot Rd
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Redwood Valley Apartment Homes
22281 Center St
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Bon Aire Apartments
20499 Santa Maria Ave
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Magnolia Grove
21019 Baker Road
Castro Valley, CA 16925
Vista Creek
22432 Center St
Castro Valley, CA 94546

Similar Pages

Castro Valley 1 BedroomsCastro Valley 2 Bedrooms
Castro Valley Apartments with BalconiesCastro Valley Apartments with Parking
Castro Valley Apartments with Washer-DryersSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAPacifica, CAPleasant Hill, CAMartinez, CARichmond, CA
Antioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CALos Gatos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity