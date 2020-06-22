Amenities

3723 La Costa Ave Available 06/21/20 1 Story 3 bed/ 2 bath Home in Great Castro Valley Neighborhood - $3600/mo, Avail June 21 - Great family friendly neighborhood in Castro Valley! This single story home offers all you need and there are only 2 streets that come in or out of the neighborhood. Backyard deck great for family time or entertaining. Just a couple of blocks from award winning elementary school. Just one mile away from Lake Chabot park, Lake Chabot public market and Eden Hospital. This place has a nice flow, somewhere you'll love to call home!



Features:

- Two spacious bedrooms, One additional room for bedroom/Office

- Two bathrooms - one in master and one hall bath

- Kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space and breakfast nook

- Dining/Living room with fireplace and sliding door to back yard

- Fresh interior painting

- Great backyard deck for entertaining

- Washer & Dryer in the 2 car garage



Lease Terms:

- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month

- Property available June 21

- Rent $3,600/mo

- Security deposit: $5,400

- Tenants to pay for all utilities

- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.

- No Smoking permitted on the premises.

- Sorry, no pets

- 2 car garage with ceiling racks for storage



