Amenities
3723 La Costa Ave Available 06/21/20 1 Story 3 bed/ 2 bath Home in Great Castro Valley Neighborhood - $3600/mo, Avail June 21 - Great family friendly neighborhood in Castro Valley! This single story home offers all you need and there are only 2 streets that come in or out of the neighborhood. Backyard deck great for family time or entertaining. Just a couple of blocks from award winning elementary school. Just one mile away from Lake Chabot park, Lake Chabot public market and Eden Hospital. This place has a nice flow, somewhere you'll love to call home!
More photos coming soon!
Features:
- Two spacious bedrooms, One additional room for bedroom/Office
- Two bathrooms - one in master and one hall bath
- Kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space and breakfast nook
- Dining/Living room with fireplace and sliding door to back yard
- Fresh interior painting
- Great backyard deck for entertaining
- Washer & Dryer in the 2 car garage
Lease Terms:
- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month
- Property available June 21
- Rent $3,600/mo
- Security deposit: $5,400
- Tenants to pay for all utilities
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.
- No Smoking permitted on the premises.
- Sorry, no pets
- 2 car garage with ceiling racks for storage
