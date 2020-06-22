All apartments in Castro Valley
3723 La Costa Ave
Last updated June 15 2020

3723 La Costa Ave

3723 La Costa Avenue · (925) 487-8389
Location

3723 La Costa Avenue, Castro Valley, CA 94546

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3723 La Costa Ave · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1336 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3723 La Costa Ave Available 06/21/20 1 Story 3 bed/ 2 bath Home in Great Castro Valley Neighborhood - $3600/mo, Avail June 21 - Great family friendly neighborhood in Castro Valley! This single story home offers all you need and there are only 2 streets that come in or out of the neighborhood. Backyard deck great for family time or entertaining. Just a couple of blocks from award winning elementary school. Just one mile away from Lake Chabot park, Lake Chabot public market and Eden Hospital. This place has a nice flow, somewhere you'll love to call home!

More photos coming soon!

Features:
- Two spacious bedrooms, One additional room for bedroom/Office
- Two bathrooms - one in master and one hall bath
- Kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space and breakfast nook
- Dining/Living room with fireplace and sliding door to back yard
- Fresh interior painting
- Great backyard deck for entertaining
- Washer & Dryer in the 2 car garage

Lease Terms:
- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month
- Property available June 21
- Rent $3,600/mo
- Security deposit: $5,400
- Tenants to pay for all utilities
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.
- No Smoking permitted on the premises.
- Sorry, no pets
- 2 car garage with ceiling racks for storage

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5858292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 La Costa Ave have any available units?
3723 La Costa Ave has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3723 La Costa Ave have?
Some of 3723 La Costa Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3723 La Costa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3723 La Costa Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 La Costa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3723 La Costa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castro Valley.
Does 3723 La Costa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3723 La Costa Ave does offer parking.
Does 3723 La Costa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3723 La Costa Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 La Costa Ave have a pool?
No, 3723 La Costa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3723 La Costa Ave have accessible units?
No, 3723 La Costa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 La Costa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3723 La Costa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3723 La Costa Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3723 La Costa Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
