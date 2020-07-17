20054 Santa Maria Ave

Amenities
This 2 bed/2 bath unit is located just a couple blocks away from Castro Valley Boulevard. It's just a few minutes WALKING to the Castro Village Shopping Center, and has a washer and dryer and close proximity to the post office and Castro Valley High School.
Lease terms:
1 year minimum lease
Deposit is 1.5 months' rent
No utilities included
No smoking
Pets are ok, but will incur an additional deposit and monthly rent depending on the type, size, and breed.
Please respond to this ad with answers to the following questions:
- Why are you moving?
- How many people and pets would be moving in?
- When can you move in?