Castro Valley, CA
20054 Santa Maria Ave
Last updated July 2 2020 at 11:09 AM

20054 Santa Maria Ave

20054 Santa Maria Avenue · (510) 516-4785
Castro Valley
Location

20054 Santa Maria Avenue, Castro Valley, CA 94546

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1484 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This 2 bed/2 bath unit is located just a couple blocks away from Castro Valley Boulevard. It's just a few minutes WALKING to the Castro Village Shopping Center, and has a washer and dryer and close proximity to the post office and Castro Valley High School.

Lease terms:
1 year minimum lease
Deposit is 1.5 months' rent
No utilities included
No smoking

Pets are ok, but will incur an additional deposit and monthly rent depending on the type, size, and breed.

Please respond to this ad with answers to the following questions:
- Why are you moving?
- How many people and pets would be moving in?
- When can you move in?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20054 Santa Maria Ave have any available units?
20054 Santa Maria Ave has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20054 Santa Maria Ave have?
Some of 20054 Santa Maria Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20054 Santa Maria Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20054 Santa Maria Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20054 Santa Maria Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 20054 Santa Maria Ave is pet friendly.
Does 20054 Santa Maria Ave offer parking?
No, 20054 Santa Maria Ave does not offer parking.
Does 20054 Santa Maria Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20054 Santa Maria Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20054 Santa Maria Ave have a pool?
No, 20054 Santa Maria Ave does not have a pool.
Does 20054 Santa Maria Ave have accessible units?
No, 20054 Santa Maria Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20054 Santa Maria Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20054 Santa Maria Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 20054 Santa Maria Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20054 Santa Maria Ave has units with air conditioning.
