20054 Santa Maria Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This 2 bed/2 bath unit is located just a couple blocks away from Castro Valley Boulevard. It's just a few minutes WALKING to the Castro Village Shopping Center, and has a washer and dryer and close proximity to the post office and Castro Valley High School.



Lease terms:

1 year minimum lease

Deposit is 1.5 months' rent

No utilities included

No smoking



Pets are ok, but will incur an additional deposit and monthly rent depending on the type, size, and breed.



Please respond to this ad with answers to the following questions:

- Why are you moving?

- How many people and pets would be moving in?

- When can you move in?