Amenities
18505 Mesa Verde Way Available 04/15/20 4 Bedroom Castro Valley Home Coming Soon! - We are pleased to present for lease a four bedroom, two bath home in Castro Valley. At 1,891 square feet this ranch style home boasts a large level backyard with patio and lawn. Living spaces include a large living room, formal dining and kitchen which leads out to the marvelous backyard complete with generous patio space. The master suite features a bathroom with shower and separate vanity. Three additional carpeted bedrooms and a full bath complete the home. Additional features include:
Master Suite
Formal Dining Room
Fireplace
Dishwasher
Washer and Dryer
Low Maintenance Level Yard with Patio
Two Car Garage
Walking distance to Greenridge Park
Close to Cull Canyon Regional Park: ebparks.org
Welcome Home!
Lease Terms:
Minimum One Year Lease
Tenant Responsible for All Utilities
Tenant is Not Responsible for Landscaping
Renters Insurance Required
This Is A Non-Smoking Home
CONTACT:
Bonita Chinn
or Marty Chan DRE#01400871
Phone: 510-584-9078
rentals@discoinvest.com
Discovery Investments, Inc. DRE#0191108
(RLNE5659215)