Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

18505 Mesa Verde Way

18505 Mesa Verde Way · (510) 584-9078
Location

18505 Mesa Verde Way, Castro Valley, CA 94552

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 18505 Mesa Verde Way · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1891 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
18505 Mesa Verde Way Available 04/15/20 4 Bedroom Castro Valley Home Coming Soon! - We are pleased to present for lease a four bedroom, two bath home in Castro Valley. At 1,891 square feet this ranch style home boasts a large level backyard with patio and lawn. Living spaces include a large living room, formal dining and kitchen which leads out to the marvelous backyard complete with generous patio space. The master suite features a bathroom with shower and separate vanity. Three additional carpeted bedrooms and a full bath complete the home. Additional features include:
Master Suite
Formal Dining Room
Fireplace
Dishwasher
Washer and Dryer
Low Maintenance Level Yard with Patio
Two Car Garage
Walking distance to Greenridge Park
Close to Cull Canyon Regional Park: ebparks.org

Welcome Home!

Lease Terms:
Minimum One Year Lease
Tenant Responsible for All Utilities
Tenant is Not Responsible for Landscaping
Renters Insurance Required
This Is A Non-Smoking Home

CONTACT:
Bonita Chinn
or Marty Chan DRE#01400871
Phone: 510-584-9078
rentals@discoinvest.com
Discovery Investments, Inc. DRE#0191108

(RLNE5659215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

