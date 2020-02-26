Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

18505 Mesa Verde Way Available 04/15/20 4 Bedroom Castro Valley Home Coming Soon! - We are pleased to present for lease a four bedroom, two bath home in Castro Valley. At 1,891 square feet this ranch style home boasts a large level backyard with patio and lawn. Living spaces include a large living room, formal dining and kitchen which leads out to the marvelous backyard complete with generous patio space. The master suite features a bathroom with shower and separate vanity. Three additional carpeted bedrooms and a full bath complete the home. Additional features include:

Master Suite

Formal Dining Room

Fireplace

Dishwasher

Washer and Dryer

Low Maintenance Level Yard with Patio

Two Car Garage

Walking distance to Greenridge Park

Close to Cull Canyon Regional Park: ebparks.org



Welcome Home!



Lease Terms:

Minimum One Year Lease

Tenant Responsible for All Utilities

Tenant is Not Responsible for Landscaping

Renters Insurance Required

This Is A Non-Smoking Home



CONTACT:

Bonita Chinn

or Marty Chan DRE#01400871

Phone: 510-584-9078

rentals@discoinvest.com

Discovery Investments, Inc. DRE#0191108



(RLNE5659215)