3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:29 PM
26 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Castaic, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
29070 Saint Tropez Place
29070 Saint Tropez Place, Castaic, CA
29070 Saint Tropez Place Available 06/26/20 COMING SOON! Castaic 5 Bedroom Home! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Hillcrest Parkway and Cannes Place in the city of Castaic. This home offers 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2,895 sq. ft.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
31405 Arena Drive
31405 Arena Drive, Castaic, CA
*WILL REVIEW APPS next Friday, Please send PM if you are interested* 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths - House Arena Dr, Castaic, CA 91384, COMING SOON JULY 2020. This home is 1933 square feet. It’s a 4 Bedroom/2.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
28315 Gibraltar Ln.
28315 Gibraltar Lane, Castaic, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1627 sqft
Desirable Single Story in Hasley Hills. - Desirable Turn Key Single Story in Hasley Hills offers a 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with beautiful hardscape and landscape.
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
27638 Redwood Way
27638 Redwood Way, Castaic, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2170 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom , 3 bathroom , 2 story single family house features laminate flooring throughout the entire houses. The kitchen features granite counter tops with plenty of counter space with lots of cabinets.
Results within 5 miles of Castaic
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
17 Units Available
The Madison at Town Center
24555 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,411
1527 sqft
Within walking distance of Santa Clarita's Town Center shopping and dining. The four-story buildings feature European charm, upgraded appliances, private outdoor spaces and in-unit laundries. Amenities include a cinema room, a pool and a gym.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28696 Jardineras Drive
28696 Jardeneras Drive, Los Angeles County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
- HIGHLY UPGRADED, GREAT LOCATION townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths BUILT IN 2018 and now available for rent! Featuring a front patio, this tech-savvy home is equipped with Ring doorbell, Nest Thermostat, and Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27663 Sunny Creek
27663 Sunny Creek Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2073 sqft
Andorra at Creekside 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Valencia! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Decoro Drive in the Andorra at Creekside Community in Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2.073 sq. ft. of living space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
27059 Victoria Lane
27059 Victoria Ln, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2187 sqft
Bridgeport 3 Bedroom Home in Valencia. - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of McBean Parkway and Baywood Lane in the Bridgeport Community of Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2,187 sq. ft. of living space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27230 Valderrama Drive
27230 Valderrama Drive, Stevenson Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1901 sqft
27230 Valderrama Drive Available 07/07/20 COMING SOON! Westridge 3 Bedroom Rental Home in Valenica! - Santa Clarita Rental located off of Sycamore Meadow in Westridge Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and 1901 sq.ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25852 Wordsworth Lane
25852 Wordsworth Lane, Stevenson Ranch, CA
Beautiful 4+2.5 in Stevenson Ranch! - This is the home youre looking for! Four bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
25316 Twin Oaks Place
25316 Twin Oaks Place, Stevenson Ranch, CA
Grand & Stunning 6 BR 5.5 BA French Country Custom Home on TPC Golf Course in a Gated Community with a 5 Car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
25559 Baker Place
25559 Baker Place, Stevenson Ranch, CA
Great Location in Stevenson Ranch; Excellent Privacy; End of Cul-De-Sac; 4 BR 3 BA Home with Large back & side yard with 3 car garage. Side yard has a concrete basketball shooting court.
Results within 10 miles of Castaic
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Canyon Crest
23639 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1122 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Parc Chateaux
24979 Constitution Ave, Stevenson Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1142 sqft
Resort-style home with luxury amenities like a sparkling pool with cabanas and hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Recently updated interiors boast soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
14 Units Available
The Terrace Apartments
21311 Alder Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1070 sqft
The Terrace Apartment Homes, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
The Retreat
22900 Oak Ridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1126 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, The Retreat is a rare find! The spacious Santa Clarita, CA apartment homes with fully renovated interiors are the perfect place to call home.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
11 Units Available
The Village
23700 Valle del Oro, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,217
1113 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at The Village Apartment Homes provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
22734 Pear Court
22734 Pear Court, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1592 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom very clean and move in ready.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24421 Timon Ln
24421 Timon Lane, Santa Clarita, CA
Available 08/01/20 Timon Lane Vintage 2 story home - Property Id: 293773 This home is considered one of Newhall's best! Very spacious with too many features to list.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27131 Manor Circle
27131 Manor Circle, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1714 sqft
27131 Manor Circle Available 06/19/20 Community 3 Bedroom Home in Valencia. - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Grandview Drive and Bennington Drive in the Brighton Village Community of Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19621 Edgehurst
19621 Edgehurst Ln, Los Angeles County, CA
Beautiful 5/Bedroom Home in Santa Clarita/Saugus! - Beautiful 5/Bedroom, 3/ full Bathroom home available for Lease. Built in 2003 in a lovely community in Santa Clarita /Saugus area. Very clean, Light and Bright with nice open floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19988 Via Joyce Dr
19988 Via Joyce Drive, Los Angeles County, CA
Available 07/05/20 Due to the COVID crisis, Tenant is not allowing for in person visits at this point of time. The Unit is available for viewing on 7/4/2020. Please use the virtual guided tour to see the layout and design of the house.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
20402 Delight Street
20402 Delight Street, Santa Clarita, CA
Great Ranch Styled 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood only blocks away form Rio Vista Elementary School. The home has been updated in recent years. In addition the home does have an office.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
24480 Main St
24480 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24480 Main St in Santa Clarita. View photos, descriptions and more!
