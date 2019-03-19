All apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
9640 Plimpton Rd.

9640 Plimpton Road · No Longer Available
Location

9640 Plimpton Road, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Mount Helix Home: 1/1 + Bonus Room - Large Decking - Plenty of Parking - PLEASE READ ENTIRE AD

Fully updated Mt Helix home with large decking, lots of windows, cathedral ceilings, and views from a cozy, nature-filled lot. New wood-like flooring (no carpet), new paint, new appliances, new fixtures, new counters, and more.

Plenty of off-street parking, extra storage room, and small non-manicured yard in the back. NO LAUNDRY ONSITE.

Full 1bd/1ba plus bonus room with closet - could be utilized as second bedroom (no entry door, just open breezeway).

STAIRS TO ENTRY

This home is elevated on the hillside. There are 33 stairs from the parking lot to the entry level of the home.

RENTAL TERMS

- 650+ Credit Score
- Positive Rental History
- Verifiable Income (2X Rent Min)
- 12 Month Lease
- $1,645.00 Rent
- $1,645.00 Deposit
- $30 Application Per Adult
- Tenant Pays All Utilities
- No Pets
- Unfortunately No Section 8
- Rental Insurance Required

Please call Dylan (no texting) at (858) 345-0400 for questions or to set up a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4641024)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

