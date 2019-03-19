9640 Plimpton Rd.

Amenities

Mount Helix Home: 1/1 + Bonus Room - Large Decking - Plenty of Parking - PLEASE READ ENTIRE AD



Fully updated Mt Helix home with large decking, lots of windows, cathedral ceilings, and views from a cozy, nature-filled lot. New wood-like flooring (no carpet), new paint, new appliances, new fixtures, new counters, and more.



Plenty of off-street parking, extra storage room, and small non-manicured yard in the back. NO LAUNDRY ONSITE.



Full 1bd/1ba plus bonus room with closet - could be utilized as second bedroom (no entry door, just open breezeway).



STAIRS TO ENTRY



This home is elevated on the hillside. There are 33 stairs from the parking lot to the entry level of the home.



RENTAL TERMS



- 650+ Credit Score

- Positive Rental History

- Verifiable Income (2X Rent Min)

- 12 Month Lease

- $1,645.00 Rent

- $1,645.00 Deposit

- $30 Application Per Adult

- Tenant Pays All Utilities

- No Pets

- Unfortunately No Section 8

- Rental Insurance Required



Please call Dylan (no texting) at (858) 345-0400 for questions or to set up a viewing.



(RLNE4641024)