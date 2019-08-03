9571 Tropico Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

3 Bed/2.5 Bath Two Story Home in Mt. Helix - Spacious; Two Story Home with a spa located in the Mt.Helix/La Mesa. Located near Murdock Elementary School.



This home has carpet, hardwood and tile flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. There is plenty of space for kitchen storage in the cabinets.



There is central air conditioning, forced heating and a wood burning fireplace in the family room. The washer and dryer are in the unit. Fenced backyard with a patio, bbq, outdoor kitchen and spa is great for entertaining.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Gardener service provided. Small pet (20 lbs. or less) okay on approval with an additional deposit. No Smoking allowed.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



