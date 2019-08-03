All apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
9571 Tropico Dr.

9571 Tropico Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9571 Tropico Drive, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 91941
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
3 Bed/2.5 Bath Two Story Home in Mt. Helix - Spacious; Two Story Home with a spa located in the Mt.Helix/La Mesa. Located near Murdock Elementary School.

This home has carpet, hardwood and tile flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. There is plenty of space for kitchen storage in the cabinets.

There is central air conditioning, forced heating and a wood burning fireplace in the family room. The washer and dryer are in the unit. Fenced backyard with a patio, bbq, outdoor kitchen and spa is great for entertaining.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Gardener service provided. Small pet (20 lbs. or less) okay on approval with an additional deposit. No Smoking allowed.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE4945169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9571 Tropico Dr. have any available units?
9571 Tropico Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA.
What amenities does 9571 Tropico Dr. have?
Some of 9571 Tropico Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9571 Tropico Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9571 Tropico Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9571 Tropico Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9571 Tropico Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9571 Tropico Dr. offer parking?
No, 9571 Tropico Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 9571 Tropico Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9571 Tropico Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9571 Tropico Dr. have a pool?
No, 9571 Tropico Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9571 Tropico Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9571 Tropico Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9571 Tropico Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9571 Tropico Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 9571 Tropico Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9571 Tropico Dr. has units with air conditioning.
