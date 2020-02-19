All apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
Home
/
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
/
4839 La Perla Way
4839 La Perla Way

4839 La Perla Way · No Longer Available
Location

4839 La Perla Way, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 91941
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
courtyard
furnished
7500 sqft New French country home, 7 bedroom areas with 8 bathrooms, Central San Diego Location, Large Pool and spa, Ocean View and Mexico, Great schools, Huge Parking, 2 garages, two driveways, huge entertainment area, Furnished, large lawns for weddings or play, Outdoor fireplace, feel like your on vacation everyday, minutes from beach downtown or airport. Huge Kitchen area, Private, safe upscale area, neighborhood baseball field near by, Outdoor Entry Courtyard, Many Verandas and Terraces with Trellis, Nicest Property in San Diego, Month to month or 1 yr to 6 mo lease, Sunsets, should see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4839 La Perla Way have any available units?
4839 La Perla Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA.
What amenities does 4839 La Perla Way have?
Some of 4839 La Perla Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4839 La Perla Way currently offering any rent specials?
4839 La Perla Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4839 La Perla Way pet-friendly?
No, 4839 La Perla Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix.
Does 4839 La Perla Way offer parking?
Yes, 4839 La Perla Way offers parking.
Does 4839 La Perla Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4839 La Perla Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4839 La Perla Way have a pool?
Yes, 4839 La Perla Way has a pool.
Does 4839 La Perla Way have accessible units?
No, 4839 La Perla Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4839 La Perla Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4839 La Perla Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4839 La Perla Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4839 La Perla Way does not have units with air conditioning.
