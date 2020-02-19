4839 La Perla Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool hot tub courtyard furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

7500 sqft New French country home, 7 bedroom areas with 8 bathrooms, Central San Diego Location, Large Pool and spa, Ocean View and Mexico, Great schools, Huge Parking, 2 garages, two driveways, huge entertainment area, Furnished, large lawns for weddings or play, Outdoor fireplace, feel like your on vacation everyday, minutes from beach downtown or airport. Huge Kitchen area, Private, safe upscale area, neighborhood baseball field near by, Outdoor Entry Courtyard, Many Verandas and Terraces with Trellis, Nicest Property in San Diego, Month to month or 1 yr to 6 mo lease, Sunsets, should see!