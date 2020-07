Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport doorman on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Completely updated large and spacious single story home located in the peaceful foothills of Mount Helix. This 2,980 square foot home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Set on almost one acre of land the home has an attached garage as well as a large circular driveway offering lots of off-street parking. The home has been completely updated with all new kitchen and appliances and beautiful quartz counters and large kitchen island.