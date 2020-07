Amenities

parking pool hot tub bbq/grill

4980 Sandyland Rd #204 Available 08/01/20 Condo on the beach! - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo for rent at Sunset Shores Condominiums in Carpinteria. Worlds safest beach! Excellent location! Steps away from the beach and parks. Upstairs unit.

Utilities are a flat fee of $200 making total rent including utilities $3200.

Gated community with swimming pool, hot tub, and lots of common use areas for BBQ and lounging. Private parking lot. Coin laundry. Sorry no pets. Unfurnished. Available 8/1/20



No Pets Allowed



