Carpinteria, CA
4885 Sandyland Road
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:38 AM

4885 Sandyland Road

4885 Sandyland Road · (805) 469-2053
Location

4885 Sandyland Road, Carpinteria, CA 93013

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$16,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1780 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Oceanfront Condo in Carpinteria w/ ocean, island, & coastline views - Snowbird's paradise found at the ''World's Safest Beach''. Minimum 30 day rental req'd by HOA.3 Bedrooms with 3 baths, 2 ensuite. Fully furnished 2 story condo, with fully equipped kitchen. Walking distance to restaurants & shopping in quaint California beach town.Catch the train (15 mins) to Santa Barbara for dinner or Sunday art walk and Child's zoo. Under an hour to the Santa Ynez Valley wineries or the Chumash Casino. 4K Smart TVs, full cable pckg & 300 mbs wifiEnjoy beautiful long walks along the pristine shore to the bird refuge or visit the seal preserve & rookery. Living the California Dream does not get any better than this beachfront retreat!Minimum 30 day rental req'd per HOA. Available August 2020 @ $17,000 for the month. 4+/- months preferred for Winter rental 2020/2021 @ $10,000 per month. May & June 2021 @ $12,000 per month. Good Credit a Must!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4885 Sandyland Road have any available units?
4885 Sandyland Road has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4885 Sandyland Road have?
Some of 4885 Sandyland Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4885 Sandyland Road currently offering any rent specials?
4885 Sandyland Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4885 Sandyland Road pet-friendly?
No, 4885 Sandyland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carpinteria.
Does 4885 Sandyland Road offer parking?
No, 4885 Sandyland Road does not offer parking.
Does 4885 Sandyland Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4885 Sandyland Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4885 Sandyland Road have a pool?
No, 4885 Sandyland Road does not have a pool.
Does 4885 Sandyland Road have accessible units?
No, 4885 Sandyland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4885 Sandyland Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4885 Sandyland Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4885 Sandyland Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4885 Sandyland Road does not have units with air conditioning.
