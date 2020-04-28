4885 Sandyland Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace internet access furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Oceanfront Condo in Carpinteria w/ ocean, island, & coastline views - Snowbird's paradise found at the ''World's Safest Beach''. Minimum 30 day rental req'd by HOA.3 Bedrooms with 3 baths, 2 ensuite. Fully furnished 2 story condo, with fully equipped kitchen. Walking distance to restaurants & shopping in quaint California beach town.Catch the train (15 mins) to Santa Barbara for dinner or Sunday art walk and Child's zoo. Under an hour to the Santa Ynez Valley wineries or the Chumash Casino. 4K Smart TVs, full cable pckg & 300 mbs wifiEnjoy beautiful long walks along the pristine shore to the bird refuge or visit the seal preserve & rookery. Living the California Dream does not get any better than this beachfront retreat!Minimum 30 day rental req'd per HOA. Available August 2020 @ $17,000 for the month. 4+/- months preferred for Winter rental 2020/2021 @ $10,000 per month. May & June 2021 @ $12,000 per month. Good Credit a Must!