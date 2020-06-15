220 Elm Street #9

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Located in beautiful Carpinteria! One bedroom just one block from the beach! - Nicely updated one bedroom loft style apartment located in charming Carpinteria and just one block from the beach.

Small complex of 19 units.This unit features wood floors, powder room, in-suite laundry downstairs. Bosh appliances, marble bathroom, custom cabinets, tile and granite, track lighting, ceiling fan, plantation shutters, great storage, and is just simply Sweet!



Credit score must be 700+ and renters insurance required. Sorry co-signers not considered, smoking prohibited, One year lease.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5818357)