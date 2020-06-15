220 Elm Street #9

Amenities
Located in beautiful Carpinteria! One bedroom just one block from the beach! - Nicely updated one bedroom loft style apartment located in charming Carpinteria and just one block from the beach.
Small complex of 19 units.This unit features wood floors, powder room, in-suite laundry downstairs. Bosh appliances, marble bathroom, custom cabinets, tile and granite, track lighting, ceiling fan, plantation shutters, great storage, and is just simply Sweet!
Credit score must be 700+ and renters insurance required. Sorry co-signers not considered, smoking prohibited, One year lease.
No Pets Allowed
