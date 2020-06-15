All apartments in Carpinteria
220 Elm Street #9
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

220 Elm Street #9

220 Elm Ave · (805) 451-6679 ext. 138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 Elm Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 220 Elm Street #9 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 579 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Located in beautiful Carpinteria! One bedroom just one block from the beach! - Nicely updated one bedroom loft style apartment located in charming Carpinteria and just one block from the beach.
Small complex of 19 units.This unit features wood floors, powder room, in-suite laundry downstairs. Bosh appliances, marble bathroom, custom cabinets, tile and granite, track lighting, ceiling fan, plantation shutters, great storage, and is just simply Sweet!

Credit score must be 700+ and renters insurance required. Sorry co-signers not considered, smoking prohibited, One year lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5818357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Elm Street #9 have any available units?
220 Elm Street #9 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 Elm Street #9 have?
Some of 220 Elm Street #9's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Elm Street #9 currently offering any rent specials?
220 Elm Street #9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Elm Street #9 pet-friendly?
No, 220 Elm Street #9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carpinteria.
Does 220 Elm Street #9 offer parking?
Yes, 220 Elm Street #9 does offer parking.
Does 220 Elm Street #9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Elm Street #9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Elm Street #9 have a pool?
No, 220 Elm Street #9 does not have a pool.
Does 220 Elm Street #9 have accessible units?
No, 220 Elm Street #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Elm Street #9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Elm Street #9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Elm Street #9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Elm Street #9 does not have units with air conditioning.
