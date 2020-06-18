1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7

Amenities

2 bedroom 2 bath Condo with 2 car garage - Franciscan Village, Carpinteria - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium located in Franciscan Village development in Carpinteria. Spacious layout with bedrooms on either side of the unit. Master bath includes a vanity area with two large closets. Hall bathroom is a tub/shower combination. The kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinet space. Built in microwave included. Stack able washer/dryer also included. Central heating. 2-car garage. Community pool, spa and large BBQ area. Water, trash and HOA fees are included in rent. Playground also on site. Tenant pays gas, electric and cable. 1 year lease only. $2675/mo. $2975.00 deposit. Small pet will be considered with additional pet deposit. Showing by appointment only - Contact Estate Property Management (805) 898-2100



(RLNE3478119)