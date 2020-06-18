All apartments in Carpinteria
1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7

1281 Franciscan Court · No Longer Available
Location

1281 Franciscan Court, Carpinteria, CA 93013

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
2 bedroom 2 bath Condo with 2 car garage - Franciscan Village, Carpinteria - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium located in Franciscan Village development in Carpinteria. Spacious layout with bedrooms on either side of the unit. Master bath includes a vanity area with two large closets. Hall bathroom is a tub/shower combination. The kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinet space. Built in microwave included. Stack able washer/dryer also included. Central heating. 2-car garage. Community pool, spa and large BBQ area. Water, trash and HOA fees are included in rent. Playground also on site. Tenant pays gas, electric and cable. 1 year lease only. $2675/mo. $2975.00 deposit. Small pet will be considered with additional pet deposit. Showing by appointment only - Contact Estate Property Management (805) 898-2100

(RLNE3478119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7 have any available units?
1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carpinteria, CA.
What amenities does 1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7 have?
Some of 1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7 is pet friendly.
Does 1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7 offer parking?
Yes, 1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7 does offer parking.
Does 1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7 have a pool?
Yes, 1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7 has a pool.
Does 1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7 does not have units with air conditioning.
