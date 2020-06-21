All apartments in Capitola
801 Capitola Ave

801 Capitola Avenue · (831) 477-7934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 Capitola Avenue, Capitola, CA 95010

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 801 Capitola Ave. #A · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Updated 2 bed/1 bath in Capitola - This charming Capitola home has been mostly remodeled. You will find gorgeous, refinished hardwood flooring throughout, brand new modern bathroom and 2 decent size bedrooms. Unit has off street parking and single carport with laundry room with hookups. Duplex is connected by carports only. No common walls. Kitchen has electric stove/oven combo and full size fridge. New paint and flooring throughout. Unit has tons of natural light. Enjoy living a Capitola lifestyle with beach, shops, boutiques, restaurants, cafes, river walk, and vegetable stand just steps away!

Utilities: No utilities included
Term: 1 yr lease
Laundry: Hookups
Parking: Off street parking
Pets: Pet negotiable with A+ Applicant - Applicants will need to create PET PROFILE at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com; tenants with no pets or service animals are free of charge

Property is listed by Kendall & Potter Property Management DRE #00420520

Please watch our virtual video tour through our YouTube channel listed here: https://youtu.be/JCBR-Z3tnuI

To move forward with an application, visit our website at www.montereycoast.com. Applications are online only and are $30 (per adult applicant). All applicants MUST submit a Pet Profile at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com application will not be processed until this profile is complete.

Once application is approved Kendall & Potter will arrange for applicant(s) to view the interior of the property.

(RLNE5831752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Capitola Ave have any available units?
801 Capitola Ave has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 801 Capitola Ave have?
Some of 801 Capitola Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Capitola Ave currently offering any rent specials?
801 Capitola Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Capitola Ave pet-friendly?
No, 801 Capitola Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Capitola.
Does 801 Capitola Ave offer parking?
Yes, 801 Capitola Ave does offer parking.
Does 801 Capitola Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Capitola Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Capitola Ave have a pool?
No, 801 Capitola Ave does not have a pool.
Does 801 Capitola Ave have accessible units?
No, 801 Capitola Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Capitola Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Capitola Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Capitola Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Capitola Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
