801 Capitola Ave

Updated 2 bed/1 bath in Capitola - This charming Capitola home has been mostly remodeled. You will find gorgeous, refinished hardwood flooring throughout, brand new modern bathroom and 2 decent size bedrooms. Unit has off street parking and single carport with laundry room with hookups. Duplex is connected by carports only. No common walls. Kitchen has electric stove/oven combo and full size fridge. New paint and flooring throughout. Unit has tons of natural light. Enjoy living a Capitola lifestyle with beach, shops, boutiques, restaurants, cafes, river walk, and vegetable stand just steps away!



Utilities: No utilities included

Term: 1 yr lease

Laundry: Hookups

Parking: Off street parking

Pets: Pet negotiable with A+ Applicant - Applicants will need to create PET PROFILE at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com; tenants with no pets or service animals are free of charge



Property is listed by Kendall & Potter Property Management DRE #00420520



Please watch our virtual video tour through our YouTube channel listed here: https://youtu.be/JCBR-Z3tnuI



To move forward with an application, visit our website at www.montereycoast.com. Applications are online only and are $30 (per adult applicant). All applicants MUST submit a Pet Profile at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com application will not be processed until this profile is complete.



Once application is approved Kendall & Potter will arrange for applicant(s) to view the interior of the property.



(RLNE5831752)