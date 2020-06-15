All apartments in Camino Tassajara
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3245 Griffon Street West

3245 Griffon Street West · (415) 713-2304
Location

3245 Griffon Street West, Camino Tassajara, CA 94506
Camino Tassajara

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4 baths, $4800 · Avail. now

$4,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
Modern and beautiful single family house of 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms in Alamo Creek for lease. The house conveniently located next to Blackhawk, close to San Ramon and Dublin. House resides in a very safe and quiet neighborhood has an elementary school within steps. House size is approx. 3000 sq feet and in 10 years condition. Harwood floor through out. Spacious kitchen, living room and stunning view from the back house over look open space. Excellent schools nearby: (1) Creekside 9/10, (2) Diablo Vista Middle School 9/10, and (3) Monte Vista High School 10/10. Idea for small family. Minimal one year lease. Quarterly pest control included.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/danville-ca?lid=13354565

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5800149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 Griffon Street West have any available units?
3245 Griffon Street West has a unit available for $4,800 per month.
What amenities does 3245 Griffon Street West have?
Some of 3245 Griffon Street West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3245 Griffon Street West currently offering any rent specials?
3245 Griffon Street West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 Griffon Street West pet-friendly?
No, 3245 Griffon Street West is not pet friendly.
Does 3245 Griffon Street West offer parking?
Yes, 3245 Griffon Street West does offer parking.
Does 3245 Griffon Street West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3245 Griffon Street West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 Griffon Street West have a pool?
No, 3245 Griffon Street West does not have a pool.
Does 3245 Griffon Street West have accessible units?
No, 3245 Griffon Street West does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 Griffon Street West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3245 Griffon Street West has units with dishwashers.
Does 3245 Griffon Street West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3245 Griffon Street West has units with air conditioning.
