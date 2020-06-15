3245 Griffon Street West

Amenities

Modern and beautiful single family house of 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms in Alamo Creek for lease. The house conveniently located next to Blackhawk, close to San Ramon and Dublin. House resides in a very safe and quiet neighborhood has an elementary school within steps. House size is approx. 3000 sq feet and in 10 years condition. Harwood floor through out. Spacious kitchen, living room and stunning view from the back house over look open space. Excellent schools nearby: (1) Creekside 9/10, (2) Diablo Vista Middle School 9/10, and (3) Monte Vista High School 10/10. Idea for small family. Minimal one year lease. Quarterly pest control included.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/danville-ca?lid=13354565



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5800149)