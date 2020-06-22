26809 Cold Springs Street, Calabasas, CA 91301 Deer Springs
Amenities
Beautiful Calabasas home, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, double door entry to master suite. This home is located in highly sought after Deer Springs community and Las Virgenes school district. Call today for showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
