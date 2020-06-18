824 El Camino Real Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport dog park parking playground 24hr maintenance internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.



Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.



This appealing, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex/triplex home property rental is convenient and comfortable. A 1-car assigned parking space on its covered carport is included in the rent, too. This unit is located on the friendly Burlingame Terrace neighborhood in Burlingame, San Mateo and is rated very walkable, most errands do not require a car.



It’s a sun-dappled home thanks to its skylights along with polished hardwood covered laminated flooring and a fireplace. Cooking a sumptuous meal at home is easy with the help of its package appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven, garbage disposal, and microwave in its kitchen. It has installed gas, forced-air heating. A nice patio outside is a perfect spot to relax after a busy day. There is also a shared (coin-operated) washer/dryer available. Tenant pays water, electricity, shared payment for garbage, cable, internet, and gas.



A pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome, too, with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CRrm1JGrw7q



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Paloma Playground, Bayside Park, and Dog park.



Bus lines:

ECR Daly City BART - Palo Alto Transit Ctr - 0.1 mile

397 San Francisco - Palo Alto Transit Ctr - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

Local - 0.5 mile

Special Special Event Extra Service - 0.5 mile



(RLNE5690756)