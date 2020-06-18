All apartments in Burlingame
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

824 El Camino Real Unit 1

824 El Camino Real · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

824 El Camino Real, Burlingame, CA 94010

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.

This appealing, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex/triplex home property rental is convenient and comfortable. A 1-car assigned parking space on its covered carport is included in the rent, too. This unit is located on the friendly Burlingame Terrace neighborhood in Burlingame, San Mateo and is rated very walkable, most errands do not require a car.

It’s a sun-dappled home thanks to its skylights along with polished hardwood covered laminated flooring and a fireplace. Cooking a sumptuous meal at home is easy with the help of its package appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven, garbage disposal, and microwave in its kitchen. It has installed gas, forced-air heating. A nice patio outside is a perfect spot to relax after a busy day. There is also a shared (coin-operated) washer/dryer available. Tenant pays water, electricity, shared payment for garbage, cable, internet, and gas.

A pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome, too, with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CRrm1JGrw7q

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Paloma Playground, Bayside Park, and Dog park.

Bus lines:
ECR Daly City BART - Palo Alto Transit Ctr - 0.1 mile
397 San Francisco - Palo Alto Transit Ctr - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
Local - 0.5 mile
Special Special Event Extra Service - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5690756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 El Camino Real Unit 1 have any available units?
824 El Camino Real Unit 1 has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 824 El Camino Real Unit 1 have?
Some of 824 El Camino Real Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 El Camino Real Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
824 El Camino Real Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 El Camino Real Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 824 El Camino Real Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 824 El Camino Real Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 824 El Camino Real Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 824 El Camino Real Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 824 El Camino Real Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 El Camino Real Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 824 El Camino Real Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 824 El Camino Real Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 824 El Camino Real Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 824 El Camino Real Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 El Camino Real Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 824 El Camino Real Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 El Camino Real Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
