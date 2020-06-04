All apartments in Burlingame
Find more places like 731 Linden AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burlingame, CA
/
731 Linden AVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

731 Linden AVE

731 Linden Avenue · (650) 802-5800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burlingame
See all
Burlingame Gardens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

731 Linden Avenue, Burlingame, CA 94010
Burlingame Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1835 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate, remodeled duplex home with a grassy yard and a white picket fence! Bright and spacious 2-level, 3-bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Newly painted. Formal dining room, living room, family room with fireplace, breakfast area. Laundry with washer/dryer inside. Refinished hardwood floors downstairs, new carpet upstairs, tiled bathrooms and kitchen. Kitchen has new stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, gas cooktop/range, vent hood, new quartz countertops and newly painted white cabinets. Master suite with mirror closets, shower stall, new quartz countertop. Second bathroom has bath tub and new quartz countertop. 2-car attached garage. No smoking. No pets. Centrally located between San Francisco and Silicon Valley. Access to public transportation, and vibrant downtown Burlingame, SFO, HWY 101. Top rated Burlingame schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Linden AVE have any available units?
731 Linden AVE has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 731 Linden AVE have?
Some of 731 Linden AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Linden AVE currently offering any rent specials?
731 Linden AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Linden AVE pet-friendly?
No, 731 Linden AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlingame.
Does 731 Linden AVE offer parking?
Yes, 731 Linden AVE does offer parking.
Does 731 Linden AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 Linden AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Linden AVE have a pool?
No, 731 Linden AVE does not have a pool.
Does 731 Linden AVE have accessible units?
No, 731 Linden AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Linden AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 731 Linden AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 731 Linden AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 731 Linden AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 731 Linden AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Skyline Terrace
3133 Frontera Way
Burlingame, CA 94010
Alta off the Avenue
1415 Floribunda Avenue
Burlingame, CA 94010
Burlingame West
1830 Sequoia Avenue
Burlingame, CA 94010
The Arlington
1401 Floribunda Avenue
Burlingame, CA 94010
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave
Burlingame, CA 94010

Similar Pages

Burlingame 1 BedroomsBurlingame 2 Bedrooms
Burlingame Dog Friendly ApartmentsBurlingame Pet Friendly Places
Burlingame Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CA
Belmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mills EstatesDowntown Burlingame
Burlingame Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity