731 Linden AVE

Amenities
Immaculate, remodeled duplex home with a grassy yard and a white picket fence! Bright and spacious 2-level, 3-bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Newly painted. Formal dining room, living room, family room with fireplace, breakfast area. Laundry with washer/dryer inside. Refinished hardwood floors downstairs, new carpet upstairs, tiled bathrooms and kitchen. Kitchen has new stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, gas cooktop/range, vent hood, new quartz countertops and newly painted white cabinets. Master suite with mirror closets, shower stall, new quartz countertop. Second bathroom has bath tub and new quartz countertop. 2-car attached garage. No smoking. No pets. Centrally located between San Francisco and Silicon Valley. Access to public transportation, and vibrant downtown Burlingame, SFO, HWY 101. Top rated Burlingame schools.