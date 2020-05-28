1116 Chula Vista Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Conveniently located! This spacious apartment is only 5min to SFO, 1-2 blocks from Starbucks, Walgreens, and other stores that you'll need! Many restaurants are right around the corner to eat at. Free Shuttles, Caltrain, Samtrans, and freeways are just blocks away.



This beautifully renovated and furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment has all the amenities for long term stays and business travelers. The bedrooms include a queen bed in each. There is an additional Airbed and a sofa (not a sleeper sofa) for guests to use. There is a fully stocked kitchen with appliances, dinnerware, and cooking utensils. Just bring your bag!



There are also many parks near by, freeway entrances to the 101 to go up north to San Francisco, or south to the South Bay. Free shuttles take you all around Burlingame and to the Millbrae BART station. You can also easily access public transit with the CalTrain to go to San Francisco or the South Bay.



Month-to-month rental welcome.

Rental is for up to 6 months.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5703899)