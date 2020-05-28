All apartments in Burlingame
1116 Chula Vista Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1116 Chula Vista Ave

1116 Chula Vista Avenue · (415) 890-6451
Location

1116 Chula Vista Avenue, Burlingame, CA 94010
Burlingame Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Furnished 2b Home w/ Garage Parking and Laundry · Avail. now

$3,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This apartment is newly remodeled(Kitchen&bathroom)with brand new furnishings!

Conveniently located! This spacious apartment is only 5min to SFO, 1-2 blocks from Starbucks, Walgreens, and other stores that you'll need! Many restaurants are right around the corner to eat at. Free Shuttles, Caltrain, Samtrans, and freeways are just blocks away.

Longer inquiries are very welcome. Inquire even if the calendar is blocked off
Send us a message now to secure your booking!

This beautifully renovated and furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment has all the amenities for long term stays and business travelers. The bedrooms include a queen bed in each. There is an additional Airbed and a sofa (not a sleeper sofa) for guests to use. There is a fully stocked kitchen with appliances, dinnerware, and cooking utensils. Just bring your bag!

Conveniently located, this spacious apartment is only 2 blocks from Starbucks, Walgreens, and other stores that you'll need! There are many restaurants right around the corner to eat at.

There are also many parks near by, freeway entrances to the 101 to go up north to San Francisco, or south to the South Bay. Free shuttles take you all around Burlingame and to the Millbrae BART station. You can also easily access public transit with the CalTrain to go to San Francisco or the South Bay.

Month-to-month rental welcome.
Rental is for up to 6 months.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Chula Vista Ave have any available units?
1116 Chula Vista Ave has a unit available for $3,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1116 Chula Vista Ave have?
Some of 1116 Chula Vista Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Chula Vista Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Chula Vista Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Chula Vista Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1116 Chula Vista Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlingame.
Does 1116 Chula Vista Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Chula Vista Ave does offer parking.
Does 1116 Chula Vista Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 Chula Vista Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Chula Vista Ave have a pool?
No, 1116 Chula Vista Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Chula Vista Ave have accessible units?
No, 1116 Chula Vista Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Chula Vista Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 Chula Vista Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 Chula Vista Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1116 Chula Vista Ave has units with air conditioning.
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
