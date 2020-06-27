All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 88 Revell Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
88 Revell Circle
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

88 Revell Circle

88 Revell Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

88 Revell Circle, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newer Open Floor Plan - 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom 2 Story Home W/ Two Car Garage in Buena Park - Newer Open Floor Plan - 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom 2 Story Home W/ Two Car Garage in Buena Park

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House TUESDAY August 20th. We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM. There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!

Newer updated Kitchen Lots of storage
Open floor plan
One bedroom Down stairs
Can lights
Large Master bedroom W Master Bath and large walk in closet.
Inside laundry hookups
Bonus area at top of stairs
Central Air
Fruit trees in back
Gardening services included
Association Tot Lot

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$3,295 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for Pets

This Property is offered by APG Properties CalBRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing.
E-mail for more info, info@apgproperties.com
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE5031647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Revell Circle have any available units?
88 Revell Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 88 Revell Circle have?
Some of 88 Revell Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Revell Circle currently offering any rent specials?
88 Revell Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Revell Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 88 Revell Circle is pet friendly.
Does 88 Revell Circle offer parking?
Yes, 88 Revell Circle offers parking.
Does 88 Revell Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Revell Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Revell Circle have a pool?
No, 88 Revell Circle does not have a pool.
Does 88 Revell Circle have accessible units?
No, 88 Revell Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Revell Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 Revell Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Revell Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 88 Revell Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Sublet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621

Similar Pages

Buena Park 1 BedroomsBuena Park 2 Bedrooms
Buena Park Apartments with BalconyBuena Park Apartments with Parking
Buena Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles