8211 Hickory Drive

Beautiful Property!! - THIS IS A RARE OPPORTUNITY come see this completely remodeled single family home close to Knotts Berry Farm. It has brand new tile floors, paint, recessed lighting, french doors, kitchen cabinets, stainless steel gas appliances and dishwasher, air conditioning, heater, electrical and plumbing are also new. The kitchen is a masterpiece with lots of space and new granite counter tops. The master bedroom has its own bathroom facilities with a new shower, vanity, mirror and tile flooring. It also has brand new carpet. The secondary bedrooms are also recently remodeled with new paint, windows, closet doors and carpet. Off of the kitchen is a dining area and walk-in pantry. The backyard has a covered patio and lots of grass area for play and relaxing activities. The two car garage is attached and has washer/dryer hookups. Please take a moment to review the photos. ITS TRULY A UNIQUE PROPERTY.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5599390)