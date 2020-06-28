All apartments in Buena Park
Buena Park, CA
8211 Hickory Drive
8211 Hickory Drive

8211 Hickory Drive · No Longer Available
Buena Park
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

8211 Hickory Drive, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Property!! - THIS IS A RARE OPPORTUNITY come see this completely remodeled single family home close to Knotts Berry Farm. It has brand new tile floors, paint, recessed lighting, french doors, kitchen cabinets, stainless steel gas appliances and dishwasher, air conditioning, heater, electrical and plumbing are also new. The kitchen is a masterpiece with lots of space and new granite counter tops. The master bedroom has its own bathroom facilities with a new shower, vanity, mirror and tile flooring. It also has brand new carpet. The secondary bedrooms are also recently remodeled with new paint, windows, closet doors and carpet. Off of the kitchen is a dining area and walk-in pantry. The backyard has a covered patio and lots of grass area for play and relaxing activities. The two car garage is attached and has washer/dryer hookups. Please take a moment to review the photos. ITS TRULY A UNIQUE PROPERTY.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5599390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8211 Hickory Drive have any available units?
8211 Hickory Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 8211 Hickory Drive have?
Some of 8211 Hickory Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8211 Hickory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8211 Hickory Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8211 Hickory Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8211 Hickory Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 8211 Hickory Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8211 Hickory Drive offers parking.
Does 8211 Hickory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8211 Hickory Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8211 Hickory Drive have a pool?
No, 8211 Hickory Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8211 Hickory Drive have accessible units?
No, 8211 Hickory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8211 Hickory Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8211 Hickory Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8211 Hickory Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8211 Hickory Drive has units with air conditioning.

