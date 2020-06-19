All apartments in Buena Park
6400 San Harco Circle
Last updated May 31 2020 at 2:53 AM

6400 San Harco Circle

6400 San Harco Circle · (657) 252-1284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6400 San Harco Circle, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Available July 1st, this charming 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms house in the San Tract of Buena Park is just waiting for you to call it Home. Recently updated, this house features an open concept floor plan with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Central heating & air conditioning, recessed LED lighting, and plantation shutters provides the perfect atmosphere for hosting friends and family or just relaxing at home. Cozy front and back yards provide plenty of room for the little ones to run around while you fire up that outdoor BBQ and raise a glass to toast the perfect Southern California weather from home.

Located just minutes away, Knotts Berry Farm, Portos, The Source, and the Buena Park Downtown Mall provide endless dining, entertainment, and shopping options. Come and see this house you'll be proud to call home today as this opportunity won't last long.

Please note the following qualifications to apply: 1. Everyone over age 18 living at the property need to submit their own application along with copy of I.D. and verifiable source of income. 2. Combined household income must be at least 2 times the monthly rent. 3. Credit score for applicants must be 650 or above. 4. No history of past evictions or bankruptcies. 5. 2 Years employment history. 6. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 San Harco Circle have any available units?
6400 San Harco Circle has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6400 San Harco Circle have?
Some of 6400 San Harco Circle's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 San Harco Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6400 San Harco Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 San Harco Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6400 San Harco Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 6400 San Harco Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6400 San Harco Circle does offer parking.
Does 6400 San Harco Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6400 San Harco Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 San Harco Circle have a pool?
No, 6400 San Harco Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6400 San Harco Circle have accessible units?
No, 6400 San Harco Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 San Harco Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6400 San Harco Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6400 San Harco Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6400 San Harco Circle has units with air conditioning.
