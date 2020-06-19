6400 San Harco Circle

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Available July 1st, this charming 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms house in the San Tract of Buena Park is just waiting for you to call it Home. Recently updated, this house features an open concept floor plan with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Central heating & air conditioning, recessed LED lighting, and plantation shutters provides the perfect atmosphere for hosting friends and family or just relaxing at home. Cozy front and back yards provide plenty of room for the little ones to run around while you fire up that outdoor BBQ and raise a glass to toast the perfect Southern California weather from home.



Located just minutes away, Knotts Berry Farm, Portos, The Source, and the Buena Park Downtown Mall provide endless dining, entertainment, and shopping options. Come and see this house you'll be proud to call home today as this opportunity won't last long.



Please note the following qualifications to apply: 1. Everyone over age 18 living at the property need to submit their own application along with copy of I.D. and verifiable source of income. 2. Combined household income must be at least 2 times the monthly rent. 3. Credit score for applicants must be 650 or above. 4. No history of past evictions or bankruptcies. 5. 2 Years employment history. 6. No smoking.