6342 Homewood Avenue

Amenities
Newly renovated detached accessory dwelling unit (ADU) studio in backyard. Includes a full kitchen with gas stove/oven, mounted microwave, and refrigerator, and a full bathroom with tub. Studio has a wall mounted A/C unit. The property is fenced in and security cameras are installed.
Email to receive an application at tswrealty@gmail.com. After applications are processed we will notify selected applicants to set up an appointment to view the studio. Do not visit property unless given an appointment.