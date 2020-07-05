All apartments in Buena Park
Location

6342 Homewood Avenue, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Newly renovated detached accessory dwelling unit (ADU) studio in backyard. Includes a full kitchen with gas stove/oven, mounted microwave, and refrigerator, and a full bathroom with tub. Studio has a wall mounted A/C unit. The property is fenced in and security cameras are installed.

Email to receive an application at tswrealty@gmail.com. After applications are processed we will notify selected applicants to set up an appointment to view the studio. Do not visit property unless given an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6342 Homewood Avenue have any available units?
6342 Homewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 6342 Homewood Avenue have?
Some of 6342 Homewood Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6342 Homewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6342 Homewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6342 Homewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6342 Homewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 6342 Homewood Avenue offer parking?
No, 6342 Homewood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6342 Homewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6342 Homewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6342 Homewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 6342 Homewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6342 Homewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6342 Homewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6342 Homewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6342 Homewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6342 Homewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6342 Homewood Avenue has units with air conditioning.

