All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 5728 Spring Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
5728 Spring Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5728 Spring Street

5728 Spring St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5728 Spring St, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
key fob access
new construction
Beautiful Brand New "STRADA Pointe" three-story townhouse located in a Private gated community. Freeway adjacent and convenient like crazy- to SOURCE shopping mall , schools, shopping, dining , entertainment, Metro link station & other public transportation. You will find 3 bedroom, 3 baths & 2 car attached garage. The kitchen features recessed LED lighting, Quartz counters, plenty of cabinets and draws for storage & stainless steel appliances.
Upgraded laminated wood flooring throughout the entire house except bedrooms & stairs. Spacious ,open living room with access to balcony. Energy star electric heater, solar energy system, smart home technology and smart code entry lock for keyless entry. Community amenities include a pool, spa, playground, picnic & BBQ area .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5728 Spring Street have any available units?
5728 Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 5728 Spring Street have?
Some of 5728 Spring Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5728 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
5728 Spring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5728 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 5728 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 5728 Spring Street offer parking?
Yes, 5728 Spring Street offers parking.
Does 5728 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5728 Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5728 Spring Street have a pool?
Yes, 5728 Spring Street has a pool.
Does 5728 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 5728 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5728 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5728 Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5728 Spring Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5728 Spring Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621
Westview
8572 Western Avenue
Buena Park, CA 90620
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621

Similar Pages

Buena Park 1 BedroomsBuena Park 2 Bedrooms
Buena Park Apartments with ParkingBuena Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Buena Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CA
Rancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles