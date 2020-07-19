5728 Spring Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub key fob access new construction

Beautiful Brand New "STRADA Pointe" three-story townhouse located in a Private gated community. Freeway adjacent and convenient like crazy- to SOURCE shopping mall , schools, shopping, dining , entertainment, Metro link station & other public transportation. You will find 3 bedroom, 3 baths & 2 car attached garage. The kitchen features recessed LED lighting, Quartz counters, plenty of cabinets and draws for storage & stainless steel appliances.

Upgraded laminated wood flooring throughout the entire house except bedrooms & stairs. Spacious ,open living room with access to balcony. Energy star electric heater, solar energy system, smart home technology and smart code entry lock for keyless entry. Community amenities include a pool, spa, playground, picnic & BBQ area .