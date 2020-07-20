All apartments in Buena Park
Last updated November 14 2019

5670 Tahoe Circle

Location

5670 Tahoe Circle, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Gracious living in Country Club setting. Near Los Coyotes Country Club. Beautifully maintained and upgraded spacious town home on cul-de-sac. View of assn. park, 2 assn. pools, clubhouse . New flooring t/o, beautiful custom dual pane windows, new paint, custom window coverings. Remodeled kitchen, including, dishwasher, microwave, range, refrigerator. Private rear patio, balcony off master bedroom with view of community greenbelt. Close to shopping, Metro Link Station, elementary school. Easy access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5670 Tahoe Circle have any available units?
5670 Tahoe Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 5670 Tahoe Circle have?
Some of 5670 Tahoe Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5670 Tahoe Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5670 Tahoe Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5670 Tahoe Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5670 Tahoe Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 5670 Tahoe Circle offer parking?
No, 5670 Tahoe Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5670 Tahoe Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5670 Tahoe Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5670 Tahoe Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5670 Tahoe Circle has a pool.
Does 5670 Tahoe Circle have accessible units?
No, 5670 Tahoe Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5670 Tahoe Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5670 Tahoe Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5670 Tahoe Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5670 Tahoe Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
