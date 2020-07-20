5670 Tahoe Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Gracious living in Country Club setting. Near Los Coyotes Country Club. Beautifully maintained and upgraded spacious town home on cul-de-sac. View of assn. park, 2 assn. pools, clubhouse . New flooring t/o, beautiful custom dual pane windows, new paint, custom window coverings. Remodeled kitchen, including, dishwasher, microwave, range, refrigerator. Private rear patio, balcony off master bedroom with view of community greenbelt. Close to shopping, Metro Link Station, elementary school. Easy access to freeways.