5621 Lockhaven Drive

Sorry no pets please.... A stunning 2 story pool home located in the desirable New Bellhurst community. Bright & airy! Great floor plan! This gorgeous 4 bedroom (3 Bed upstairs 1 bed downstairs) 3 baths home features new interior paintings, new laminate wooden floors, new remodeled gourmet kitchen with white cabinets & quartz counter tops and stainless appliances. A fireplace in the living room, crown molding, dual pane windows, recessed lightnings and beautifully remodeled master bathroom. Well landscaped front yard with a water fountain and large circular driveway for extra parking. The french door from the family room leads you to a large backyard with a pebble tec swimming pool & jacuzzi, entertainment area with built-in nook for a TV and absolutely perfect for a family and friends-gathering. Close to Los Coyotes Golf course, Metro Link, shopping centers, restaurants, banks, markets, freeways and also, located in the Sunny Hills High School district. This is a home you won't want to miss!