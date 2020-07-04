815 87th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)



Pretty and spacious, fully-furnished, 5-bedroom, 3 bathroom single-family home property rental in Daly City, just minutes of commute to and from Downtown Daly City. The home is near to and from public transportation, food, shops, etc.



The comfy and bright interior has premium hardwood floors, tile floors in the bathrooms, recessed lighting, big windows, and fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is well-equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage space, refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with central heating and nest controls. No pets allowed. Smoking is prohibited, too.



The exterior has a porch and a front/back yard. The yard does not need to be maintained unless tenants want to do gardening.

There are street and driveway parking spots that can fit up to 5 cars (the garage is off-limits, kept for owner storage).

The tenant is responsible for gas (PG&E), sewage, trash (Republic Services), electricity (PG&E), water (Cal Water), cable, Internet, and landscaping.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xd6pKGQG8Gn



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Rail lines:

Pittsburg/Bay Point - SFIA/Millbrae San Francisco International Airport - 0.2 mile

Richmond - Daly City/Millbrae Millbrae - 0.2 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5835783)