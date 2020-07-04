All apartments in Broadmoor
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

815 87th St

815 87th Street · (408) 917-0430
Location

815 87th Street, Broadmoor, CA 94015
Broadmoor Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$11,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

Pretty and spacious, fully-furnished, 5-bedroom, 3 bathroom single-family home property rental in Daly City, just minutes of commute to and from Downtown Daly City. The home is near to and from public transportation, food, shops, etc.

The comfy and bright interior has premium hardwood floors, tile floors in the bathrooms, recessed lighting, big windows, and fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is well-equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage space, refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with central heating and nest controls. No pets allowed. Smoking is prohibited, too.

The exterior has a porch and a front/back yard. The yard does not need to be maintained unless tenants want to do gardening.
There are street and driveway parking spots that can fit up to 5 cars (the garage is off-limits, kept for owner storage).
The tenant is responsible for gas (PG&E), sewage, trash (Republic Services), electricity (PG&E), water (Cal Water), cable, Internet, and landscaping.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xd6pKGQG8Gn

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Rail lines:
Pittsburg/Bay Point - SFIA/Millbrae San Francisco International Airport - 0.2 mile
Richmond - Daly City/Millbrae Millbrae - 0.2 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 87th St have any available units?
815 87th St has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 815 87th St have?
Some of 815 87th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 87th St currently offering any rent specials?
815 87th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 87th St pet-friendly?
No, 815 87th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadmoor.
Does 815 87th St offer parking?
Yes, 815 87th St offers parking.
Does 815 87th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 87th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 87th St have a pool?
No, 815 87th St does not have a pool.
Does 815 87th St have accessible units?
No, 815 87th St does not have accessible units.
Does 815 87th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 87th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 815 87th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 87th St does not have units with air conditioning.
