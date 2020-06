Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking garage

Close to Everything! - You will love this beautiful 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath home centrally located in the heart of Brentwood. With a large two-car garage and back yard. Walk up to the porch facing a quiet street . Open the door into a bright living room and look straight into the very large open area that has a very modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances which includes a Stainless Steel Refrigerator and gas range. The patio door leads out to a very nice enclosed yard.



The kitchen cabinets are dark stained with granite counter tops and stainless steel sink. There is a half bathroom downstairs and a door leading to the large two-car garage. There is a downstairs Master Suite as well as 3 bedrooms and the main bath upstairs, one of which includes a junior suite. The large master bedroom suite has a huge bathroom with a large double shower and double sinks and a huge walk-in closet. The laundry room is downstairs.



Home has dual-zone central A/C & heating.



Come make this your home! Apply today!!!



Dog-friendly w/ increased deposit & monthly pet administration fee (60 lbs or less)

NO SMOKING

No cash security deposit (for well-qualified applicants)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5569854)