541 Vivian Street

Amenities
Sharp Brentwood 4/3, 2,509 sq ft 2 story - Sharp and clean 2,509 sq. ft. Brentwood two story home on corner lot featuring: 4 bedrooms * 3 full bathrooms *fully landscaped lot * living/parlor room * formal dining * gas kitchen with eating area, tile flooring and abundant cabinetry * large family room with fireplace * one downstairs bedroom and bath * upstairs office nook with desk* master bedroom with walk-in closet * master bath with dressing area, dual sinks, stall shower and garden tub * upstairs laundry room * neutral interior decor * 2 car garage * central heat and A/C * large rear patio * and more!
Items of note:
- Owner supplies a gardener
- No pets
- Income verification, good credit, good references - all required
Flyer with photos and additional information at:
http://www.firstrealtyrentals.com/property-search/our-rentals/
Contact:
Mark Pryor
Broker, G.R.I., e-Pro, DRE# 00789148
First Realty / Pryor & Associates
925-754-7000 (office)
E-mail to: Mark@MarkPryor.com
Serving Eastern and Central Contra Costa County Since 1980
Additional rentals can be viewed at:
http://www.firstrealtyrentals.com/property-search/our-rentals/
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4723151)