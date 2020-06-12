All apartments in Brentwood
Location

541 Vivian Street, Brentwood, CA 94513
Cedarwood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 541 Vivian Street · Avail. now

$2,825

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2509 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Sharp Brentwood 4/3, 2,509 sq ft 2 story - Sharp and clean 2,509 sq. ft. Brentwood two story home on corner lot featuring: 4 bedrooms * 3 full bathrooms *fully landscaped lot * living/parlor room * formal dining * gas kitchen with eating area, tile flooring and abundant cabinetry * large family room with fireplace * one downstairs bedroom and bath * upstairs office nook with desk* master bedroom with walk-in closet * master bath with dressing area, dual sinks, stall shower and garden tub * upstairs laundry room * neutral interior decor * 2 car garage * central heat and A/C * large rear patio * and more!

Mark Pryor
Broker, G.R.I., e-Pro, DRE# 00789148
First Realty / Pryor & Associates

925-754-7000 (office)
E-mail to: Mark@MarkPryor.com

Serving Eastern and Central Contra Costa County Since 1980

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

