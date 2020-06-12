541 Vivian Street

Amenities

Sharp Brentwood 4/3, 2,509 sq ft 2 story - Sharp and clean 2,509 sq. ft. Brentwood two story home on corner lot featuring: 4 bedrooms * 3 full bathrooms *fully landscaped lot * living/parlor room * formal dining * gas kitchen with eating area, tile flooring and abundant cabinetry * large family room with fireplace * one downstairs bedroom and bath * upstairs office nook with desk* master bedroom with walk-in closet * master bath with dressing area, dual sinks, stall shower and garden tub * upstairs laundry room * neutral interior decor * 2 car garage * central heat and A/C * large rear patio * and more!



Items of note:



- Owner supplies a gardener

- No pets

- Income verification, good credit, good references - all required



No Pets Allowed



