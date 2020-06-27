1141 Persimmon Avenue, Bostonia, CA 92021 Bostonia
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
SENIORS ONLY Persimmon Villa SENIOR Apts 62 and up - Property Id: 138406
This is a Senior Complex for age 62 and up. gated community. Recreation room and laundry facility. All new appliances Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/138406 Property Id 138406
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Persimmon Villas Senior have any available units?
Persimmon Villas Senior doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bostonia, CA.
What amenities does Persimmon Villas Senior have?
Some of Persimmon Villas Senior's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Persimmon Villas Senior currently offering any rent specials?
Persimmon Villas Senior is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Persimmon Villas Senior pet-friendly?
Yes, Persimmon Villas Senior is pet friendly.
Does Persimmon Villas Senior offer parking?
No, Persimmon Villas Senior does not offer parking.
Does Persimmon Villas Senior have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Persimmon Villas Senior offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Persimmon Villas Senior have a pool?
No, Persimmon Villas Senior does not have a pool.
Does Persimmon Villas Senior have accessible units?
No, Persimmon Villas Senior does not have accessible units.
Does Persimmon Villas Senior have units with dishwashers?
No, Persimmon Villas Senior does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Persimmon Villas Senior have units with air conditioning?
No, Persimmon Villas Senior does not have units with air conditioning.