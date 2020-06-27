Persimmon Villas Senior

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal recently renovated clubhouse some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry

SENIORS ONLY Persimmon Villa SENIOR Apts 62 and up - Property Id: 138406



This is a Senior Complex for age 62 and up. gated community. Recreation room and laundry facility. All new appliances

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/138406

Property Id 138406



(RLNE5756208)