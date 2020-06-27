All apartments in Bostonia
1098 Sumner Pl.

1098 Sumner Place · No Longer Available
Location

1098 Sumner Place, Bostonia, CA 92021
Bostonia

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent 3Br/2.5Ba 2 Town Home - Central Location - Excellent 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom 2 story centrally located town home. Big tiled living room with working fireplace. Home has central heating/AC that allows you to tailor the temperature to your needs. Small breakfast nook area off of kitchen. Nice efficient kitchen with lots of built in cabinetry, tenant to provide own refrigerator. Bedrooms are located upstairs with new laminate flooring on stairs and upper area. Large master bedroom with dual closets, one walk in. Master bathroom has dual his/her sinks. Attached 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups including gas. Nice fenced in patio area. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, public transportation and freeway access. Sorry NO pets allowed. Owner pays trash. Tenant must qualify on own, sorry no co-signers. Tenant must have and maintain renter's insurance for duration of tenancy.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT DIMENSIONS IN REAL ESTATE AT (619) 440-6331.

**** ALL VOICE MAILS WILL BE RETURNED HOWEVER EMAILS MAY BE DELAYED DUE TO HIGH VOLUME. PLEASE ALLOW UP TO 24 HRS FOR ALL REPLIES ****

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2211621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1098 Sumner Pl. have any available units?
1098 Sumner Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bostonia, CA.
What amenities does 1098 Sumner Pl. have?
Some of 1098 Sumner Pl.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1098 Sumner Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
1098 Sumner Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1098 Sumner Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 1098 Sumner Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bostonia.
Does 1098 Sumner Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 1098 Sumner Pl. offers parking.
Does 1098 Sumner Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1098 Sumner Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1098 Sumner Pl. have a pool?
No, 1098 Sumner Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 1098 Sumner Pl. have accessible units?
No, 1098 Sumner Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 1098 Sumner Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1098 Sumner Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1098 Sumner Pl. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1098 Sumner Pl. has units with air conditioning.
