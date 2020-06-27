1098 Sumner Pl.

Amenities

Excellent 3Br/2.5Ba 2 Town Home - Central Location - Excellent 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom 2 story centrally located town home. Big tiled living room with working fireplace. Home has central heating/AC that allows you to tailor the temperature to your needs. Small breakfast nook area off of kitchen. Nice efficient kitchen with lots of built in cabinetry, tenant to provide own refrigerator. Bedrooms are located upstairs with new laminate flooring on stairs and upper area. Large master bedroom with dual closets, one walk in. Master bathroom has dual his/her sinks. Attached 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups including gas. Nice fenced in patio area. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, public transportation and freeway access. Sorry NO pets allowed. Owner pays trash. Tenant must qualify on own, sorry no co-signers. Tenant must have and maintain renter's insurance for duration of tenancy.



FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT DIMENSIONS IN REAL ESTATE AT (619) 440-6331.



No Pets Allowed



