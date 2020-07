Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Lovely home located in the secluded San Luis Rey Golf Club Estates. This unit has been recently renovated, and features a large open floor plan with wood tile flooring. Enjoy your peaceful mornings on the deck with scenic views. This home is close to nearby schools in the award winning Bonsall School District as well as several golf courses! No pets please. Washer, Dryer, and Fridge are NOT included.