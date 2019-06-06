31440 Club Vista Lane

Amenities

Beautifully Updated / Remodeled Home in Bonsall, Overlooking San Luis Rey Downs Preserve! - PLEASE READ ALL LISTING DETAILS HERE BELOW



Beautifully Remodeled home in the Bonsall area overlooking the San Luis Rey Downs Preserve and Walking Trails!



Fresh Paint Throughout! New Flooring, New Carpet, New Kitchen! Must See to Appreciate!



And the Views! ~ Stunning Views from Living Room Balcony, Master Bedroom Balcony, and Side Yard ~ All Overlooking the San Luis Rey Downs Walking and Hiking Preserve.



Directly below you is the old San Luis Rey Downs Golf Course Restaurant and Bar, slated to become a New Restaurant & Botanical Gardens operated by none other than neighboring business Myrtle Creek Nursery of Fallbrook!



Do Not Miss out on this Lovely Home, in Beautiful Bonsall! Close to Elementary School, located in Quiet, Peaceful Neighborhood, Minutes from Restaurants, Daniel's Market, and Movie Theater, with easy two way Access onto Hwy 76.



Owners finishing up the final paint details and final detail cleaning throughout, Available for show and move in mid April 2019.



3 Beds / 2.5 Baths / 1950 Square Feet / Beautiful views from lower living room deck, private master bedroom deck, and additional side yard area great for BBQing and entertaining. Offers Two Car Attached Garage with Additional Driveway Parking Space!



It is being offered at $2550 per Month with a One Lease Term.

Security Deposit of $2650 will be due at time of acceptance.

First months rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.

Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.



Pets will be considered, upon owner approval and on a Case By Case Basis please note. Not all pets may be considered, please ask ahead if you would like us to check on your pet ahead of applying or if you have any questions regarding this, Thank you.

Additional security deposit amount of $500 per pet will be required IF Accepted.



This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.



Appliances Included are: Electric stove, oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, and electric dryer.



Appliances Not Included are: Microwave.



Landscaping will be maintained by owners at their discretion and included in rent for bottom property. All other remaining is tenant responsibility. Any potted plants will need to have drip pans under them.



Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Gas and Electric through SDGE, Water through Rainbow Water Dist, and Trash service through Fallbrook EDCO Refuse.



This home has central heating and air and is on sewer.



Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested.



We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of time and sign. Thank you!



To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the listing ad seen there. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!



